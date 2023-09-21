NY Gov. Hochul Is the Biggest Dem Hypocrite on Illegals and That's Really Saying Something

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday pleaded with illegal aliens that “there must be other cities” they could go to because New York City is “truly out of space” to squeeze them in. According to a New York Post report today, Hochul also told NY1 that “Temporary Protective Status to and expediting work permits for thousands of Venezuelans who entered the US before July 31 is ‘an important first step,’ in getting expedited work status for all migrants.”

Advertisement

Let us pause here a moment to give you a chance to wrap your head around what Hochul said here.

On the one hand — and we’ll get to the juicy numbers in just a moment — Hochul says that poor New York, run by Democrats who just love open borders, can’t handle the number of illegals that have entered the state over the last 18 months. On the other hand, she thinks it’s a grand idea to expedite work permits “for all migrants.”

Incentives: how do they work, Kathy?

It occurs to me — this wild idea straight out of the blue — that if there are too many illegals, we could try turning them back at the border, or even building some kind of barricade there. A wall, if you will. Failing that, we could deport them right back across the line they weren’t supposed to cross in the first place.

But no. That would be silly. Instead, we have to expedite the process of putting them on the fast track to what amounts to permanent residency and virtual citizenship.

Now let’s get to those numbers because I promise you they are juicy.

Advertisement

The Post reports that New York has seen an influx of 110,000 “migrants” since the spring of 2022, or roughly 18 months. John Daniel Davidson reports for The Federalist today that over five recent days, “about 45,000 people illegally crossed the Rio Grande” just in one section of the border near Eagle Pass, Texas.

“In one especially active 24-hour period,” Davidson continued, “nearly 10,000 people forded the river.” Incredibly, “Nearly six million people have been arrested crossing into the United States illegally since Biden took office.” That’s roughly 6,200 arrests each day since January 20, 2021. Then there are the millions more who never got caught.

How many millions? Nobody could say for sure.

The people of Eagle Pass, with a population of about 28,000, have to ask themselves each day, Where are we going to put all those people?”

Your heart goes out to the people paying the biggest price for the Biden Cabal’s destruction of our southern border.

As for Gov. Hochul, who claims she doesn’t know where she is ever going to put a few more thousand illegals, I have a suggestion where exactly she can stick them… but I don’t think she’ll like it.

Advertisement

Recommended: Wyoming Schools to Biden: MOLON LABE!

P.S. Need a little mirth after all of today’s serious news? Then don’t miss the “Five O’Clock Somewhere” VIP Gold Live Chat with Stephen Kruiser and Yours Truly at 4 p.m. Eastern on Mondays and Fridays. There is sometimes a special guest and almost always day-drinking.

You can join the cause (and the cocktails) right here.