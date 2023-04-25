Four more years? Not if we can help it.

Four more years is all Presidentish Joe Biden needs to “finish this job” he started on the nation in 2021. “I know we can,” he concluded in his pre-recorded re-election announcement video on Tuesday.

A pre-recorded announcement? When someone announces they’re running for president, it’s a massive public event featuring the biggest and most enthusiastic crowd the candidate can muster. When it’s a sitting president, the pageantry and the crowds are practically built in. But not for Doddering Joe, whose people had to trickle out a video because they can’t trust their man to draw a crowd, not to screw it all up, or wander the wrong direction off the stage at the end.

So you should be totally filled with inspiration and stuff that he’s up to the rigors of another presidential campaign, this time from the ritzy White House digs, untroubled and unbothered by little things like having to draw crowds or defend his record of massive deficits, assaults on our rights as people and parents, and a world nudged into war and chaos.

In the video — I still can’t believe I’m writing about a pre-recorded re-election announcement — Biden bragged he’d helped “to defend democracy” and “stand up for our personal freedoms.”

Defending democracy, it seems, involves using former intelligence community bigwigs to bury the “laptop from hell” story about his own son to rig the 2020 election. The man who led that effort, Antony Blinken, then got himself a cushy job as Biden’s Secretary of State. Blinken has served during some of America’s worst foreign policy disasters, like the bungled Afghanistan bugout and the never-ending Ukraine War that Biden practically egged on with his weak talk about “minor incursions.”

Has Biden stood up for our personal freedoms? Sure, if that includes signing “the most significant U.S. gun control bill in nearly 30 years,” conspiring with social media giants to silence millions of conservatives, and weaponizing the Department of Justice to harass and label parents as terrorists. Why? For going to school board meetings and asking questions about the graphic sex materials their third-graders are being shown.

Just this week, in fact, Biden insisted at a White House appearance that “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child. No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children.”

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. No such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children." pic.twitter.com/U5VursxCjH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2023

I’m hardly the first and won’t be the last to point out that Biden can’t be bothered to even quietly acknowledge the existence of his illegitimate granddaughter by his son Hunter and a former Washington-area stripper in Arkansas.

But hot takes and zingers don’t change policy, and Biden’s explicit policy is at war with America’s parents. Biden warned viewers against “MAGA extremists,” but we know who the real extremists are: the Biden cabal that’s printed up trillions in new debt, sicced the EPA on gas-powered cars, and opened wide our southern border to illegal immigrants, fentanyl suppliers, and sex traffickers.

Everything is going so swimmingly that on the day before his team released this sad re-election video, Biden had to fire his own chief domestic policy advisor, Susan Rice. Yet another of Biden’s Obama holdovers, Rice was there to ensure that Biden’s first term would really be Barack Obama’s belated third term and, well… mission accomplished. She’ll be succeeded by someone just like her to see to it that the policy hits just keep coming.

We can’t afford another four years when these are the stakes.

And you can’t afford to have your sources of news snuffed out by the Swamp-based Uniparty and its enablers in Big Media.

Seventy percent of Americans agree that Biden is just too old and senescent to serve four more years, according to an NBC News poll released this week. Nevertheless, the mainstream media and “progressive” social media giants will, once again, do everything in their power to drag the doddering grifter over the finish line one last time.

They did it before. They can do it again.

They did it before. They can do it again.

But your friends here at PJ Media and across the Townhall spectrum of conservative websites like HotAir and Twitchy will do everything in our power to stop them, bringing you the reports and analysis they won't.

Four more years? Not if we can help it.

Four more years? Not if we can help it.

