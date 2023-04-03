News & Politics

MONDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green 9:57 AM on April 03, 2023
MONDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I’m a little late writing the intro for today’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Now that we’re on a thrice-weekly schedule, I got stuck on a question I thought I needed answered before I could get this intro written.

If there’s a nice, hyphenated phrase like “thrice-weekly” for something that occurs three times a week, why isn’t there a nice, hyphenated phrase for the first instance of a thrice-weekly occurrence.

But then I tried coining one. The best I could do was “first-of-thrice-weekly,” and that was after even worse attempts like “once, twice, three times a weekly.” Then I tried to boil the whole thing down into a single word: “Fricely.”

It’s been a complicated morning, as you can see, so please bear with me (and Kruiser, too, of course) on today’s show.

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
Trending
Editor's Choice