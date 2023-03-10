News & Politics

FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Jeff Reynolds

By Stephen Green 7:47 AM on March 10, 2023
“Five O’Clock Somewhere” isn’t just a song or a video live chat. It’s a state of mind. It’s a state of mind that says, “Good friends should get together three days a week, perhaps over wine, beer, or cocktails, to talk about the day’s events, what they’re reading or watching on TV, and maybe with a special guest.”

This is what happens when I try to get deep, writing a promo at 5:38 in the morning with only a half cup of coffee in me. Maybe I should start writing these the night before.

Anyway, we have Jeff Reynolds as today’s guest, and you know he’s always a lot of fun. So we’ll see you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
