FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Jeff Reynolds

“Five O’Clock Somewhere” isn’t just a song or a video live chat. It’s a state of mind. It’s a state of mind that says, “Good friends should get together three days a week, perhaps over wine, beer, or cocktails, to talk about the day’s events, what they’re reading or watching on TV, and maybe with a special guest.”

This is what happens when I try to get deep, writing a promo at 5:38 in the morning with only a half cup of coffee in me. Maybe I should start writing these the night before.

Anyway, we have Jeff Reynolds as today’s guest, and you know he’s always a lot of fun. So we’ll see you then — can’t wait!

