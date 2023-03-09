THURSDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I’m praying even more news breaks before the next “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Would you believe I still haven’t shaken this cold? Wednesday I went out for lunch at my local noodle place and had them load up my bowl with extra of all their spicy sauces and oils. You could see the red pepper flakes floating around in every spoonful of broth.

Fortunately, I got home before the decongestive results became disgustingly obvious. I share this with you only because between the coughing when I’m not medicated and the haziness when I am medicated means that one lunch out is the only thing I’ve done of interest all week.

Thank goodness Kruiser is here, right?

See you Thursday — can’t wait!