Insanity Wrap: 'Lynching the Deplorables'

"Lynching the Deplorables" is a stark warning about the Jan. 6 prosecutions, and it's from a former New York Times foreign correspondent who pretty much hates you deplorables.

Hands up, masks down?

Antifa terrorist plays stupid games, wins powerful tasing

“It barely works; let’s do it more.”

KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/O4Wfg0hrBv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

One increasingly senescent old man’s heartbeat away from the most powerful office in the world.

We Need to Talk About ‘Lynching the Deplorables’

Chris Hedges doesn’t have much love for the January 6 protestors, whom he accused of “Christian nationalism, white supremacy, blind support for Trump and embrace of reactionary fact-free conspiracy theories.” That’s about what you’d expect from a longtime New York Times reporter with a Pulitzer Prize.

This next part you might not expect.

“But that does not mean I support the judicial lynching against many of those who participated in the Jan. 6 events,” Hedges went on, “a lynching that is mandating years in pretrial detention and prison for misdemeanors. Once rights become privileges, none of us are safe.”

Indeed. I’ve been saying just that — along with countless other conservatives and libertarians — since long before I launched VodkaPundit more than 20 years ago.

Hedges explained how Special Administrative Measures (SAMs), started by the Clinton Administration to prevent gangsters from ordering murders from their prison cells, were massively expanded under George W. Bush after 9/11. “The solitary confinement like conditions associated with SAMs undermine any meaningful right to a fair trial according to analysis by groups like the Center for Constitutional Rights.”

Once an executive power like SAM is established, it will be expanded and abused. Keep that in mind.

Under Joe Biden, SAMs have been used to isolate Jan. 6 defendants and deny them speedy trials, even though, Hedges wrote, “The vast majority of those caught up in the incursion of the Capitol did not commit serious crimes, engage in violence or know what they would do in Washington other than protest the election results.”

Hedges spoke with lefty defense attorney Joseph D. McBride, who warned him that “Power is going to change hands.”

McBride explained:

The Democrats are not going to be in power forever. When power changes hands, that precedent is going to travel with it. If somebody else from the other side gets in and starts to target the people who are in power now, their families, their businesses, their lives, their freedom, then it’s over. America goes from being a free democracy to a tribalist partisan state. Maybe there’s not ethnic-cleansing in the streets, but people are cleansing each other from the workplace, from social media, from the banking system and they’re putting people in jail. That’s where we’re headed. I don’t know why people can’t see what’s on the horizon.

Welcome to the party, pal.

It’s nice to see dyed-in-the-wool lefties finally coming around to the authoritarian horrors unleashed by the progressive administrative state. You know, that one that conservatives and libertarians have been warning them about for, oh, the last century or so.

Maybe it isn’t too late.

The enmity between dogs and mailmen has been greatly exaggeratedpic.twitter.com/vFzCmeCf5C — Hy Bender (@hybender) March 7, 2023

What a good girl.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

How quickly New York City has gone from “Wear the mask 24/7 or you’re literally murdering grandma” to this:

“We are putting out a clear call to all of our shops: Do not allow people to enter the store without taking off their face mask,” Adams said Monday on 1010 WINS radio. “And then once they’re inside, they can continue to wear it if they so desire to do so. “When you see these mask-wearing people, oftentimes it’s not about being fearful of the pandemic,” he said. “It’s fearful of the police catching them for their deeds.”

Does that apply to Antifa, too?

Stupid Human Tricks

You probably saw some serious video from the Antifa terror attack in Atlanta the other day, but the second video in this short thread is Must-See TV.

A heavyset man trying to escape arrest after the #Antifa firebombing attacks in Atlanta is tased and falls. pic.twitter.com/0Ul7wbPidt — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

It’s on a three-second loop, and I can’t stop watching.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Oh:

Because we found signs of waning already after 60 days since bivalent vaccination, additional boosters for the elderly could be an option at some time point in the future,” the authors wrote. “However, the need for further boosting should also be considered in the light of the epidemic situation and economic analyses.

Maybe I’m a cynic after three years of being lied to, but I read this as: “It barely works; let’s do it more.”

Far be it for me to laugh at someone’s medical and mental condition, but if Democrats are going to make a public spectacle of it, then it’s fair game.

Flip Side: The GOP candidate lost to this guy.

