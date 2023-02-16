News & Politics

By Stephen Green 7:36 AM on February 16, 2023
THURSDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Mystery Guest

It’s been at least a couple of months since we’ve had Townhall’s Dynamic Duo — Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia — here on Five O’Clock Somewhere.

So you know we’ll have more than plenty to laugh and/or drink about, unlike that last time when the four of us just sat there, staring blankly into our webcams. Really, it’s a good thing they aren’t on all that often.

I kid, I kid. But we do have a lot of catching up to do and I hope you’ll be here for it.

See you then — can’t wait!

UPDATE: Due to a scheduling conflict, Storm and Matt won’t be able to make it today. I told you we were having them on too often. Heh. Anyway, we have a few hours to book a new guest, and Kruiser is on top of that as always.

