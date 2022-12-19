News & Politics

It's Official: January 6 Committee Refers Trump to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution

By Stephen Green 2:56 PM on December 19, 2022
Townhall Media

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked January 6 committee announced Monday that it will refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution, according to a report from Fox News.

The decision is about as surprising as the big dance number at the end of a kabuki performance, and just as scripted.

MSN headlined the decision as the January 6 committee “condemn[ing] Trump as ‘central cause’ of insurrection.”

Here’s where sensible people ask, “What insurrection?”

Actually, the insurrection charge is so absurd that the best way to make the point is with an entire bucket of snark.

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton tweeted that “Our Republic was further weakened by today’s abuse of Trump” and compared Pelosi to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin in her abuse of power.

The whole point of Pelosi’s 18-month-long sham proceeding is to get Trump found guilty of insurrection, in order to keep him off the ballot in 2024.

Remember though that the January 6 committee’s decision carries no legal weight anywhere in the executive branch. The decision to file charges, and what charges to file, rests completely with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice. That’s cold comfort to Trump, since Garland is easily the most partisan AG since Eric Holder happily served as Barack Obama’s “wingman.”

I don’t honestly know if Trump truly intends to run in 2024, or if his early campaign announcement was meant to give him the political and fundraising clout to fight back against the committee and Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ.

What I do know is that what we’re watching ain’t justice. It’s partisan politics with the power of the FBI and the courts to back it up.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Here’s How to Avoid Stumbling into World War III

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: JANUARY 6
Trending
Editor's Choice