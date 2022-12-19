It's Official: January 6 Committee Refers Trump to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked January 6 committee announced Monday that it will refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution, according to a report from Fox News.

The decision is about as surprising as the big dance number at the end of a kabuki performance, and just as scripted.

MSN headlined the decision as the January 6 committee “condemn[ing] Trump as ‘central cause’ of insurrection.”

Here’s where sensible people ask, “What insurrection?”

Serious question! If they are attempting to charge Trump with inciting an insurrection, then why has not one person who’s been arrested due to January 6th been charged with inciting an insurrection? — Kambree (@KamVTV) December 19, 2022

Actually, the insurrection charge is so absurd that the best way to make the point is with an entire bucket of snark.

The Jan6th Committee reminds America that we can never again allow a small band of unarmed protesters to conquer the largest military power in the history of human civilization by sauntering through the Capitol rotunda and taking selfies. We were so close to losing everything. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 19, 2022

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton tweeted that “Our Republic was further weakened by today’s abuse of Trump” and compared Pelosi to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin in her abuse of power.

The whole point of Pelosi’s 18-month-long sham proceeding is to get Trump found guilty of insurrection, in order to keep him off the ballot in 2024.

• Insurrection against US (Trump) “A grave federal offense…disqualifying from holding future office.” There ya go. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 19, 2022

Remember though that the January 6 committee’s decision carries no legal weight anywhere in the executive branch. The decision to file charges, and what charges to file, rests completely with Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice. That’s cold comfort to Trump, since Garland is easily the most partisan AG since Eric Holder happily served as Barack Obama’s “wingman.”

I don’t honestly know if Trump truly intends to run in 2024, or if his early campaign announcement was meant to give him the political and fundraising clout to fight back against the committee and Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ.

What I do know is that what we’re watching ain’t justice. It’s partisan politics with the power of the FBI and the courts to back it up.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Here’s How to Avoid Stumbling into World War III