News & Politics

THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kevin Downey Jr

By Stephen Green 9:12 AM on December 01, 2022

This is such a weird feeling.

Kruiser hit me up on Slack last night to let me know that he’d gotten Kevin Downey Jr to be this week’s guest, which is always a thrill.

But then I thought back past Thanksgiving break to our last show…

It was only 13 days ago, but somehow it feels like it’s been at least a month.

I’ve really missed all our VIPeeps these last couple of weeks, and can’t wait to get caught up with you in the chat later today.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
Trending
Editor's Choice