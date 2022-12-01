THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kevin Downey Jr

This is such a weird feeling.

Kruiser hit me up on Slack last night to let me know that he’d gotten Kevin Downey Jr to be this week’s guest, which is always a thrill.

But then I thought back past Thanksgiving break to our last show…

It was only 13 days ago, but somehow it feels like it’s been at least a month.

I’ve really missed all our VIPeeps these last couple of weeks, and can’t wait to get caught up with you in the chat later today.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?