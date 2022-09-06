Insanity Wrap: Antifa Thug Shoots at Old Man, Kills Antifa Thug

The Antifa gang who couldn’t shoot straight is this week’s big crazy. Welcome to Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes

AP Photo/Paula Bronstein

It’s a sign of the times that the first big headline I came across after a lovely, low-key holiday weekend was one of rioting and death from one of America’s worst-run cities.

And while I’d never — almost never — celebrate the violent death of a fellow human being, as the wise man once said, “Instant karma’s gonna get you.”

It’s all the rage in Portland for armed mobs to take over the streets while police do nothing.

Last week, when lefty Antifa and Antifa-inspired bully-boys engaged in what police called “an apparent illegal street takeover event,” things got even more out of hand than usual. An elderly man trying to drive past had a thug fire as many as 18 rounds at his van.

In addition to the elderly man who appeared to be shot, two participants of the takeover were also injured by gunfire, leading to the death of 20-year-old Cameron Taylor. A $20,000 GoFundMe campaign for his funeral says he was “struck by a stray bullet.” On Twitter, Antifa accounts have been promoting the fundraiser. Antifa in Portland have expressed support for street car takeovers as they have become more frequent following the Antifa-BLM riots in 2020. Antifa view it as one of the ways to undermine law and order, and use up police resources.

A Twitter user with the handle “burn_itdown_161” wrote: “My boys lifelong friend was killed last night at the street takeover. There’s a candlelight vigil tonight at 8 PM at the expo center by Please help get the word out and please help get candles donated and to the location at 8 if you’re able to. NO BS PLEASE RESPECT THE FAMILY.”

It’s almost shocking how few people get shot and killed, even on accident, when they aren’t brandishing firearms while taking over public streets.

While Republicans are derided by their own president as “semi-fascists,” actual black-shirted thugs are taking over Portland’s streets at will.

This baby is visually impaired, and then he was given additional glasses, so he could see clearly. His smile when he saw his mother and father clearly😍 pic.twitter.com/oN0uHMGVxO — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 30, 2022

I’m not crying — you’re crying.

Say Anything

Busted:

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in an interview for Labor Day that she first tried grapes in her 20s because she would “never cross a picket line” — but a review of dates involved reveals problems with the account. Eating table grapes was shunned by labor activists from the time Harris was 19 to 36 — meaning Harris would have indeed flouted a picket line if her story is true. “This sounds quaint, and so I’m reluctant to say it, but, you know, I didn’t eat a grape until I was in my 20s,” Harris told The Nation in an interview published Monday.

Harris has never once been reluctant to say anything, no matter how ridiculous or easily disproven, if she thought it might ingratiate her to a voter and/or the press.

The problem, though, isn’t Harris or any of our other politicians whose relationship to the truth makes the one between Norman Bates and his mother look healthy.

The problem is the voters and reporters who choose to believe them.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Entirely Peaceful Protest

Unreal. @axios reported that a Chicago hospital was “facing harassment for gender affirming care.” Turns out the “harassment” was one nice peaceful man standing outside with a sign pic.twitter.com/CvoWgfHe2K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2022

A protest so entirely peaceful that it’s just one guy wearing a placard and sensible shoes.

This Is CNN?

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Stelter, gone. Harwood, gone.

And the hits might just keep coming:

The Daily Mail reported that staffers at the far-left network, which is trying to become more nonpartisan, “fear a network-wide purge” of “woke” talent at the company. “People are freaked out,” one CNN journalist said. “It almost feels like there’s a pattern. Is there a purge going on? They seem to be sending a message: ‘Watch what you say. Watch what you do.’”

#ProTip: If you’re just reporting the news — at a news network — there shouldn’t be any problem.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting, and humiliating yourself.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: I Have 1 Weird Theory About Charlie Crist

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Today. Mar Vista (West LA) Rec Center. Cooling Centers open across the city for excessive heat. Kids forced to mask inside playing sports. @MayorOfLA and the Los Angeles City Council should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/oOuYJ5sW34 — LA Uprising (@UprisingLa) September 3, 2022

As bad as things have gotten in Colorado under Democrat rule, at least we aren’t California…

…yet.

