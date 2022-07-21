HORRIFYING: Former Clinton Advisor Says Hillary Will Run Again

Former Bill Clinton advisor Dick Morris says Hillary will run again in 2024.

I think I speak for everyone here at PJ Media when I say NOOOOOOOOO! in one of those blood-curdling hollers that shake the stucco off all the houses in the neighborhood.

Writing for NewsMax, Morris argues that the Democrat Party’s leftward lurch will draw in Clinton as the only “moderate” who can stop bête noir Donald Trump from winning a belated second term.

He’s serious, you guys:

As leftist candidates emerge as front-runners in the Democratic primary, pressure will grow on Hillary Clinton to enter the race. Much like Biden’s surprise entrance in 2020, Democrats will see her as their savior, an experienced politician able to bridge the left and more moderate wings of the party.

Morris noted, as various PJ Media writers also have, that “Democrats and big media like The New York Times know that Biden can’t run again in 2024.”

Whether or not Presidentish Joe Biden will run again is purely speculation. Last month White House spokesmodel Karine Jean-Pierre said, without even looking at her binder, “Yes, he’s running for reelection. I can’t say more than that.”

But the fact is that Biden barely ran for president in 2020. The COVID-19 panic allowed him to frequently “campaign” from his basement, releasing heavily edited campaign videos and calling lids earlier in the day than a healthy person has a bowel movement.

How would Biden handle the stresses of an actual campaign in 2024, four years older?

Morris claimed that his “insiders know better than most that Biden’s quickly declining mental abilities, coupled with an economy spiraling out of control, means disaster for the Democrats in ’24.”

And so “it is clear to me that Hillary’s recent spate of media interviews,” Morris wrote, “are a prelude to her announcement she’s running.”

“Hillary will run again is basically nightmare stuff for a nation now in its third year of Woke demagoguery and COVID madness. Perhaps it would be worst of all for Bill, who now appears too frail to have his way with various campaign interns.

Here’s the grain of salt: This is Dick Morris we’re talking about. For 30 years, Morris never saw a TV camera he didn’t leap out in front of, climbing over babies and knocking down old people if he had to, so he could be seen and heard spouting off sensationalist nonsense.

On the other hand, Morris still knows people who knows people — so who knows? Morris’ column might serve as a Clintonista trial balloon to see if there’s some acceptance for another Hillary run or if millions of voices will cry out in terror.

I hope I know the correct answer.