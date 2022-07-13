'Read the Polls!' Biden Yells at Reporter — OK, Let's Do That (But It Ain't Just the Polls)

“Read the polls!” Presidentish Joe Biden shouted at a reporter who’d had the gall to confront POTUS with an uncomfortable fact.

Here’s the thing: Biden is in serious political trouble, and it ain’t just the polls.

You might have glimpsed the video of Biden’s latest outburst on my friend Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, but it deserves a closer look — and the kind of Bloody Mary-fueled analysis that only your friendly neighborhood VodkaPundit can provide.

Here’s the clip. You need only watch the first 22 seconds, followed by my patented Quick & Dirty Transcription™.

(Naturally, the clip comes courtesy of Sky News Australia, where Americans have to go to get honest TV news.)

Reporter: Mr. President, what’s your message to Democrats who don’t want you to run again? Biden: [Turning towards reporter] They want me to run. Reporter: Two-thirds say they don’t. Biden: [Getting in reporter’s face] Read the polls, Jack. You guys are all the same. That poll showed that 92 percent of Democrats if I ran would vote for me. Reporter: A majority of Democrats say they don’t want you to run again in 2024. Biden: 92 said if I did they’d vote for me.

Give some credit to Old Joe here. When his prickly little ego is pricked, he still has enough energy to return to form. He becomes physically intimidating and quickly able to spew out whatever nonsense it takes to prove the other guy “wrong” and put himself back on top of the totem pole.

But that’s the extent of the good news for our alleged president.

92% of Republicans would probably vote for Zombie Nixon if he rose from the grave and somehow won the nomination — anyone is better than Biden, right?

But we’d much rather have Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats would much rather have pretty much any Democrat other than Biden. They might even take Zombie Nixon.

And let’s read those polls, Jack. Biden’s approval rating has been in free-fall since his bungled bugout from Afghanistan last year, and it currently sits at a frosty 29%.

A number like that is an engraved RSVP to a minimum of one primary challenger, and right now, Biden looks like he’s going to get at least one challenger from each flank.

Here’s what’s happening already on the Far-Far-Far Left (Biden sits at the Far-Far Left):

A progressive grassroots organization that supported Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) 2016 and 2020 White House bids announced on Monday that it will launch a campaign to oppose President Biden’s reelection in 2024. RootsAction wrote in a press release that Biden has been “neither bold nor inspiring” since taking office early last year. And because his “prospects for winning reelection appear to be bleak,” it will launch the #DontRunJoe campaign on Nov. 9, one day after the midterm elections.

Even though the organization won’t officially spring into action until after the midterms, announcing its existence and intention this far in advance is a shiv between Biden’s ribs.

This is unprecedented, so early in the game.

Meanwhile, ostensibly to Biden’s right, Far Left Democrat governors Gavin Newsom (Ca.) and Jared Polis (Colo.) are already making moves to give Biden a primary fight in ’24.

This is also unprecedented, so early in the game. Getting hit from both sides of his own party, Biden’s pre-midterm travails are, uh, re-unprecedented.

(“Re-unprecedented” is a real word. I should know, I just coined it.)

The Biden Administration isn’t quite 18 months old, and already it is a failure. Worse for Biden’s political prospects, not only does everyone know it, but the vast majority of Democrats will publicly admit it.

Even if Biden won’t.