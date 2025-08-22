‘Acts of Genocide’: Syrian Unions Appeal to the Free World

The ongoing massacres of Druze and Christians in Syria by the jihadi government and other terrorist groups are so horrific that residents of Swaida are begging the free world to acknowledge the genocide.

The unions and syndicates of Swaida (or Sweida) issued a plea for help from “the free world, international organizations, and the European Union.” It is shameful that so much of the world, including America, is completely fixated on the jihad-loving Gazans, who are overloaded with aid, while humanitarian crises caused by Islamic terrorism, like that in Syria, garner little to no attention, let alone aid.

The jihadi group that took over Syria might have bought themselves new suits, but they are as murderous and tyrannical as ever. The new Swaida statement, translated by MEMRI, explained, “The Security Forces, the Ministry of Defense, allied tribal militias, and terrorist groups attacked it. These actors committed acts of genocide – destroying and setting ablaze over 32 villages following widespread looting. Up till now, these villages remain under the control of the Damascus regime, which prohibits their residents from returning, prevents the retrieval of the bodies of the deceased, and denies them the right to burial.”

The civilian casualties are estimated at over 1,500, and videos shared online, along with evidence on dead bodies, show that civilians were deliberately humiliated and abused before being murdered. “Many were found lying on their beds or in wheelchairs. Most were executed in their homes, either shot or slaughtered with sharp tools,” the Swaida statement mourned.

The blockade the various jihadi groups are currently imposing on Swaida is causing “acute shortages of water, electricity, communication services, internet, food, and medical supplies, alongside a total collapse of its healthcare sector.” Hence, the unions and syndicates hope for international mediation and aid.

Among the Swaida residents’ requests is an investigation into the atrocities that have been committed there by the Islamic terrorists. They also request international efforts to ensure corridors for aid and to try and prevent looting. Unfortunately, all the aid is going to Gaza, so they are probably out of luck.

Another petition that certainly ought to be fulfilled but almost certainly won’t be — after all, even the American government unsanctioned the jihadis running Syria and helping commit the genocide — is the following: “Hold those responsible for these crimes accountable under international law as perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

This video shows how in #Syria regime-affiilated militia men treat Druze civilians, yelling at them, "Here you go… you heretics… you infidels." pic.twitter.com/5IcmQQjHgT — Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) August 13, 2025

Finally, the Swaida unions and syndicates issued a “call for political, legal, and humanitarian support to enable the people of Swaida to rebuild their civil institutions based on justice and the rule of law.”

Western media, governments, NGOs, activists, aid groups, international organizations, and influencers are all fixated on Gaza and the fake propaganda and statistics issued by Hamas. Where are the protests and rallies and media campaigns for the Syrians?

