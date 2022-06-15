VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

By Stephen Green Jun 15, 2022 3:30 PM ET

Welcome to another Very Special Episode of the Kruiser, Nate, and Nate’s Dad Show!

Sorry, it’s still called Five O’Clock Somewhere.

Really.

At least for now.

What we have for sure is another extravaganza live chat, but the best part is still and always the community of VIP Gold members that’s grown around the show over these last two years.

They’re the best people in the world, and I’m not just saying that because we enjoy virtual drinks together every Thursday.

But mostly, yeah.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice