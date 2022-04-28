VodkaPundit

LIVE AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Anniversary Extravaganza

By Stephen Green Apr 28, 2022 7:51 AM ET

This is it: Our yuge, Second Anniversary Extravaganza — a night of a thousand guest stars.

But unlike those other anniversary shows, we won’t bore you with a bunch of clips of crap you’ve already seen before.

Instead, we’re going to bore you with crap that’s all-new.

Plus, we really do have just about everybody dropping in today, mostly to gas at the weirdos who have been doing this — and watching this — for two years already.

Join us, won’t you?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
