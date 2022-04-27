Is Kamala Harris Sicker With COVID Than the White House Will Admit?

Alleged Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a medication indicated only for high-risk COVID-19 sufferers, according to one source.

Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins professor of medicine, says he’s “surprised to learn” that Harris is taking Paxlovid, “a drug reserved for high-risk patients.”

He notes that Harris is “asymptomatic, healthy, and quadruple vaccinated.”

Paxlovid is a brand-new oral antiviral drug developed by Pfizer to treat COVID-19. It received emergency FDA approval in December. A just-published explainer piece from Yale says patients must take the drug “within five days of developing symptoms.”

More:

The FDA authorized Paxlovid for people ages 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. But in order to qualify for a prescription, you must also have had a positive COVID-19 test result and be at high risk for developing severe COVID-19.

We had been told that Harris was asymptomatic and does not appear to be in any risk groups.

This is still all that Harris has had to say about it:

Last week, the World Health Organization “strongly recommended” Paxlovid for patients with milder symptoms but “who were still at a high risk of hospitalization.”

According to WHO, Paxlovid is the “superior choice” for the unvaccinated, the elderly, or immunocompromised people.

Harris is neither elderly nor unvaccinated.

Is there something we’re not being told about her immune system? Or is this just a simple case of the politically powerful getting special treatment they don’t actually need, just because they can?

The White House owes us answers.