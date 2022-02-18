Dem Activist: Obama DOOMED Democrats With Working-Class Voters

Barack Obama doomed Democrats with working-class voters, according to Democrat activist, commentator, and one-time congressional candidate Krystal Ball in an explosive new video.

Ball based her comments on a POLITICO report earlier this week:

And the party’s House campaign arm had a stark warning for Democrats: Unless they more forcefully confront the GOP’s “alarmingly potent” culture war attacks, from critical race theory to defunding the police, they risk losing significant ground to Republicans in the midterms.

Democrats’ own research shows that some battleground voters think the party is “preachy,” “judgmental” and “focused on culture wars,” according to documents obtained by POLITICO.

I realize this is a “Republicans Pounce!”-style article, but let’s say POLITICO’s quiet part out loud.

“Attacking” critical race theory works because CRT is rejected by vast the majority of Americans, no matter what color they are. “Attacking” #defundthepolice works because that, too, is rejected by vast majorities of Americans — perhaps nowhere more than in minority neighborhoods of America’s big cities. The story is the same on the Democrats’ other big losing issue: Presidentish Joe Biden’s open border policy.

So what does all this have to do with Barack Obama?

As Ball put it, the POLITICO report “obscures as much as it illuminates” the Democrat Party’s core problem: “The economy… America’s number-one concern.”

Ball believes that Democrats could actually win on economic issues, and that’s a place where we’re going to have to agree to disagree. Unless she and I can agree that she was powerfully medicated when she came up with that argument.

However, Ball has a great point when she says:

The Democratic party’s refusal to deliver on the issues that voters actually care about though is a double-whammy of electoral devastation because not only does it leave voters frustrated and strongly [sic] when it comes to their core concerns, it also makes it inevitable that elections will be fought primarily on the grounds of culture.

Woke culture has come to dominate the Democrat Party, even though it is rejected by most Democrat voters. But the wokesters’ ability to raise money and control social media (and “the narrative”) gives them outsized power within the party.

Or as Ball put it, “This is where the terrain is much more perilous for Democrats.”

“It’s worth considering,” Ball says in a delightful understatement, “the pioneer of the current version of the Democratic party — which leans so heavily on identity and culture — and relies so little on working-class economics.”

It’s Barack Obama.

Or as my Townhall colleague Matt Vespa put it on Thursday:

The bleeding has been occurring for years, and Democrats have ignored it. It reached critical levels under Obama, where state party apparatuses truly withered away and died. Hillary Clinton pledged to fix that in 2016 but she lost the election. In the age-old debate about the allocation of outreach resources, the Left could have done what they should have which is double-down on rural white working-class voters or go all-in on the urban-based elites. The Democrats decided to do the latter.

Obama was our first — and hopefully, last — Red Diaper president, steeped in Marxian thinking practically from birth.

He was the Frankfurt School’s Manchurian candidate, if you will.

ASIDE: Marxian thought is different from Marxist thought as defined by Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit. Marxists use class warfare, racial resentment, etc., for old-school stuff like “seizing the means of production” and establishing a “dictatorship of the proletariat.” Marxian thinkers are too cool for all that discredited Soviet stuff — they know there’s no money in it. But they’re happy to use class warfare, etc., for the sake of getting rich. Big Business is happy to go Woke because it’s a way of squashing competition under the pretense of moral superiority. But I digress.

Marxian thought is known by another name: Cultural Marxism.

As insidious as the Cultural Marxists always were and as powerful as they’ve become, once Obama brought them out in the open, it was inevitable that they’d face pushback…

…from their largest constituency: working-class Americans.

Generally speaking, they don’t hate this country (like the Marxians do), and they don’t see themselves as oppressors (as the wokesters insist the white ones are) or as the oppressed (as the wokesters insist the POCs are).

Having been ignored or disdained for years, the woke madness this country has endured since 2020 has finally pushed blue-collar voters over the edge.

Look on Obama’s works, ye Democrats, and despair.

You can watch Ball’s entire anti-Obama segment right here:

