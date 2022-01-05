'Jaw-Dropping' Gains for GOP in Florida as COVID Refugees Register RED

Florida Republicans outnumber registered Democrats for the first time in the state’s history, as Blue State COVID refugees tick the Big R on their voter registrations.

Twitter user TimDCpolitico took Florida’s voter rolls from March 31 of 2020 and compared them to the latest figures. The results, he says, are “jaw-dropping,” and I can’t think of a better way to describe them.

Out of over 14 million registered voters, last year Democrats held the edge with 37.38% of registrations compared to the GOP’s 35.28%. (The remaining four million or so — around 26% — were independents or members of minor parties.)

Democrats held a two-point advantage, but higher Republican turnout has made the state safely red in the last two presidential elections.

Here’s the county-by-county map Tim built with the numbers:

As you can see, the GOP now has a slight lead in registrations, having gained more than a quarter of a million party members in just the last nine months.

66 out of Florida’s 67 counties shifted towards the red. Three hardcore Democrat counties — Broward (!!!), Jefferson, and Madison — might in some races be considered additional battlegrounds Dems will have to defend.

A fourth, Calhoun, went from dark blue to light red.

That’s impressive.

What should have Democrats strapping on a pair of Extra Absorbent Depends (Endorsed by Presidentish Joe Biden!) is that they lost more than 50,000 registrations in the same time period — even as the state’s population has grown.

Florida is the seventh-fastest-growing state in the country and the second-fastest-growing large state (after Texas, naturally). The state has become so popular that it’s even the preferred destination of Democrat-Socialist congresscritter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she needs to enjoy the freedom she denies to her own constituents.

I can’t think of another swing of this scale towards the GOP in so little time, and certainly not in a state the size of Florida.

I can think of a good reason for the swing: The solid governance of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and his refusal to back down to either the wokeists or to the COVID cultists.