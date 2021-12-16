VodkaPundit

LIVE AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

By Stephen Green Dec 16, 2021 9:08 AM ET

Good news, “Five O’Clock Somewhere” family! Kruiser is safely back from Michigan after one of those awful no-booze/yes-mask flights that have made flying even worse than it’s been since the TSA and mandatory shoe removal became things.

Also, he’s warm again, back in Tucson.

Still prickly though. Some things not even good weather can change.

And, really, would you want them to?

Here at Villa Verde, Melissa and I are knee-deep in our Christmas and Son the Elder’s Birthday and New Year’s Bash preparations. The way that works is, Melissa organizes almost everything and I assist as needed. Mostly by making her strong cocktails starting no later than 4pm.

I’m led to believe there’s also some newsworthy stuff for us to talk about today, and maybe we’ll even get to it.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

