VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, and Secret Special Guest

By Stephen Green Dec 01, 2021 3:55 PM ET

The lovely VodkaWife™ is visiting her best friend in North Carolina for a few days, so I’m living the single dad lifestyle.

Will you find crushed Budweiser cans all over my office during this week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere?” Will my un-ironed shirt (worn three days running) be covered with spaghetti and coffee stains? Will the kids be playing hookey from school and shooting up heroin in the rec room?

Please.

After all this time you should know me better than that.

This is a tight-run ship even when Melissa is gone, and I still finish my morning grooming routine singing “His hair was perfect” along with the late, great Warren Zevon.

So join me, the lovely and talented Stephen Kruiser, and the even lovelier and more talented special guest Megan Fox for another marathon Live Chat, just for the Best People in the World™.

That’s you, our VIP Gold supporters.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

