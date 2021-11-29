Cocktails with VodkaPundit: The Colorado Old Fashioned

Sorry this is so late, practically the Duke Nukem Forever of cocktail video podcasts. There was a nearly unending comedy of errors, tech issues, and more that I won’t bore you with.
So without further ado…
Introducing the Colorado Old Fashioned, created on a dare by Yours Truly.
So that you won’t have to write everything down while the video plays, here’s the recipe.
- 1.5 ounces of Colorado-distilled bourbon (or rye) from somewhere like Leopold Brothers or Breckenridge Distillery
- 1/2 ounce Peachcello
- 1 sugar cube
- 3 dashes burnt orange bitters
- 1 tapblespoon water
- 1 or 2 fresh sage leaves, depending on size
- For garnish: 1 Maraschino cherry, 1 peach slice (Colorado Palisade peaches when in season)
Those burnt orange bitters remind me a bit of the burnt pine scent that dominates Colorado’s wooded areas in summer. Makes me feel 11 years old again, visiting the mountains for the first time.
Hit the sugar cube with the bitters, then muddle in a glass. Add the peachcello, stir again.
Put the sage leaves in the bottom of a cocktail shaker, fill mostly (but not completely) with ice. Add the sugar/water/bitters/peachcello mix and shake vigorously for ten seconds.
Pour into a rocks glass over ice, add bourbon (or rye), stir.
Drink, enjoy.
Cheers!