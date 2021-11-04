VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

By Stephen Green Nov 04, 2021 8:08 AM ET

Greetings, VIP Gold members — the best-informed, best-looking, and best-loved people on all the internets.

Stephen Kruiser and Yours Truly have a great show for you today, another three-hour marathon of our musings, your questions, and a special guest for the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy so very important that at this early hour I can’t remember who it is.

But I do remember that when looking at our lineup for the next month, I was so impressed I nearly spilled my drink.

Seriously. So it’s somebody really very quite good and you should be here for them.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice