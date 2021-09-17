Cocktails with VodkaPundit: The Perfect Margarita

Welcome to the second-ever “Cocktails with VodkaPundit.”

Long story short: Most margaritas suck.

They’re basically novelty drinks for people who want the effects of a cocktail but don’t know much about what makes a good cocktail.

So even though my favorite drink is usually vodka poured into a glass with ice, or scotch poured into a glass without ice, it is my sacred duty today to bring you the perfect margarita.