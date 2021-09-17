Cocktails with VodkaPundit: The Perfect Margarita

Welcome to the second-ever “Cocktails with VodkaPundit.”
Long story short: Most margaritas suck.
They’re basically novelty drinks for people who want the effects of a cocktail but don’t know much about what makes a good cocktail.
So even though my favorite drink is usually vodka poured into a glass with ice, or scotch poured into a glass without ice, it is my sacred duty today to bring you the perfect margarita.
I spent years futzing around with various ingredients and ratios, and the final result is so simple and so tasty that I don’t hesitate at all calling this margarita “perfect.”
Enjoy!
Just in case you didn’t catch that, the magic ratio is 4:1:1.
Coming up next: The Colorado Old Fashioned.