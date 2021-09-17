Culture
Cocktails with VodkaPundit: The Perfect Margarita

By Stephen Green Sep 17, 2021 1:24 PM ET

Welcome to the second-ever “Cocktails with VodkaPundit.”

Long story short: Most margaritas suck.

They’re basically novelty drinks for people who want the effects of a cocktail but don’t know much about what makes a good cocktail.

So even though my favorite drink is usually vodka poured into a glass with ice, or scotch poured into a glass without ice, it is my sacred duty today to bring you the perfect margarita.

I spent years futzing around with various ingredients and ratios, and the final result is so simple and so tasty that I don’t hesitate at all calling this margarita “perfect.”

Enjoy!

Just in case you didn’t catch that, the magic ratio is 4:1:1.

Coming up next: The Colorado Old Fashioned.

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
