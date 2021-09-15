VodkaPundit

'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Introduces the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy

By Stephen Green Sep 15, 2021 12:56 PM ET

It’s nothing sick, I swear.

Well, mostly.

Probably.

As our regular community of “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live-chatters already know, the Three Amigos are now only two.

Sad to say, but Fox News made Bryan Preston an offer he couldn’t refuse, so last week’s show was his last.

Starting this week, though, each “Five O’Clock Somewhere” will feature a special super-secret double-probation surprise guest, who will be forced to take the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy as they’re grilled by Stephen Kruiser, Yours Truly, and even by our community of live-chatters.

Who is this week’s guest?

There’s only one way to find out…

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

