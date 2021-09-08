Could China Take Over Bagram Air Base Abandoned by Biden?

If the question is, “Could China take over Bagram now that we’ve left?” then the answer is “Yes.”

If the second question is, “But will they?” then the answer to that is, “Probably.”

US News & World Report revealed late on Tuesday that China’s military planners are “conducting a feasibility study about the effect of sending workers, soldiers and other staff” related to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

That’s according to Chinese officials who spoke to USN&WR on the condition of anonymity. But you can be sure that they had been authorized to speak from on high, signaling Communist China’s true intentions regarding post-Pax Americana Afghanistan.

Presidentish Joe Biden seems OK with that, too.

Exiting Marine One on the White House lawn last night, Biden was asked by a reporter, “Mr. President, are you worried that the Taliban will get funding from China?”

Biden answered, “Well, China has a real problem with the Taliban, so they’re going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I’m sure — as does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They’re all trying to figure out, what do they do now. So it will be interesting to see what happens.”

Interesting is a word for it, yes.

The other word for it is: Awful.

I can say that with complete confidence because everything is proceeding as I have foreseen.

This is from my Insanity Wrap column from August 17:

It’s underappreciated that while we were busy jerking around in Afghanistan, Beijing was busy turning most of Subsaharan Africa into an economic colony. They’ll do the same to Afghanistan, where there is an estimated trillion-with-a-T dollars worth of mineral wealth in them thar hills. If recent history is any guide, China will pay protection money to the Taliban, while supplying them with enough weapons to keep relative peace by slaughtering infidels, enemies of the state, and anyone caught looking sideways. Then China will fly in countless Chinese workers (they prefer not to hire locals) to dig up those trillion dollars at the lowest possible cost. They’ll also leave Kabul in a permanent debt trap if China’s actions in Africa are any guide.

Mainland China is supposed to be this post-colonialist Communist workers’ paradise or whatever. The cruel reality is that Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative is the most explicitly colonialist project since King Leopold II of Belgium turned the peoples and resources of Africa’s Congo basin into his private personal fiefdom to exploit.

There are only two major differences between Europe’s 19th Century colonialism and Communist China’s in the present day.

The first is that China doesn’t claim any political control, so their colonies in Subsaharan Africa and South Asia don’t show up on the map. That way, global elites can pretend to turn a blind eye to Beijing’s imperial ambitions.

The other is that the CCP doesn’t suffer from any kind of Judeo-Christian conscience, allowing them to exploit the locals in ways that might make even cruel old Leopold II blush.

So, just like when the Soviets took virtual control over the gorgeous Cam Ranh Bay port facilities we’d built for our Navy in what had been South Vietnam, Communist China will take over the gorgeous airbase we built for our Air Force in Interregnum Taliban Afghanistan.

