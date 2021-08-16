Afghanistan Rout: Biden, Psaki Remain Silent While Kabul Weeps

It’s an Afghanistan Rout While Biden Sleeps

While the Taliban swept through the last of Afghanistan faster than the Germans did through the Low Countries and Northern France, the official response from Presidentish Joe Biden has been basically zilch.

Even White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been otherwise too preoccupied to issue so much as an “I’ll circle back” on what, if anything, Biden plans to do about the chaos he’s unleashed in Central Asia.

Fox News reported late Sunday night that Psaki “is taking a break from her duties” while pretty much everyone questions “the silence of President Joe Biden.”

When Fox’s Micheal Lee attempted to make contact with Psaki multiple times via email on Sunday, he was sent an autoreply “out of office” message. Psaki apparently won’t be returning calls until August 23rd, or approximately three days after our last local friend or military contractor has been tortured and murdered.

We were supposed to have time to get those people out. Biden promised them he would.

Alas, no:

There are two thousand individuals plus (suitcases and all) on the tarmac not allowing flights to take off….this is a catastrophe. There is no security at the airport. None.

We call on the Americans or anyone to help secure the civilian side of the airport. Now! https://t.co/VZfmtPY8sd — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

Biden hasn’t been entirely silent, of course. Whoever manages his Twitter account published this pro forma statement on the alleged president’s “close contact” with his national security team.

Over the past several days I have been in close contact with my national security team to give them direction on how to protect our interests and values as we end our military mission in Afghanistan. Read my full statement: https://t.co/C1f68bQaUQ — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2021

That was midday Saturday. By midday Sunday, it was clear that our “interests and values” in Afghanistan weren’t so much “protected” as they were swept aside by Taliban forces.

As I write these words at approximately 7:30am Eastern on Monday, Biden’s personal and official Twitter accounts have been silent for nearly two days. Psaki has yet to emerge from whatever rock she’s hiding under.

Absent any sort of official statements from anyone in a position to know, it’s fair to ask if anyone at the White House gives a damn that their worst-laid withdrawal plans were undone in a matter of hours, or that Afghanistan is once again an official “Islamic Republic” for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Where is, repeat where is Task Force Biden? The world wonders.