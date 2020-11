Holiday greetings from your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.

What are you thankful for this year?

Wait a minute… VIP Gold Live Chat is your turn to ask us questions, not the other way around.

So join us for a pre-Thanksgiving feast of hot take, cold drinks, and lukewarm sentiment.

Just kidding about that last one: We love this stuff, and our VIP Gold members, too.

See you then!