Insanity Wrap #89: 'Unity' Means One Neck, Prepared for the Leash

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why won’t the Nazi right-wingers embrace unity with Lightbringer II after four years of being called Nazis?

Answer: Because they’re Nazis, you hater Nazi. Now let’s sing “Kumbaya.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Media marvels that hardly anyone noticed the story they buried

Ryan Long presents: Your Mom is a feminist

Obama shares his pedestrian, focus-tested music playlist to pretend fanfare

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap wanted to laugh and often did.

But sometimes the humor struck a little too close to the crazy truth that there are parents so wrapped up in modern deny-my-identity politics that they end up emotionally abusing their children — or worse.

The point remains that Ryan Long is a national treasure and you could do worse today than spend some quality time going through his back catalog.

Nothing to See Here, Move Along

BREAKING: Georgia Recount Auditors Call Multiple Ballots For @JoeBiden That Were Actually Marked For @realDonaldTrump “The second person was supposed to be checking it right, three times in three minutes she called out Biden.”#RiggedRecounts pic.twitter.com/VowokgVQkW — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 17, 2020

We’re thinking that the obviousness, the blatancy of cheating and rigging going on is by design.

The purpose of the design is to make it so obvious that the Dems can steal whatever and whenever they want, that we won’t even bother to seriously contest another election.

It’s BLM/Antifa street thuggery writ large and under a velvet glove, but the message remains the same: submit.

Thanks, but Insanity Wrap must say no.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Insanity Wrap presents the future of unbiased reporting:

Brittany S. McAlister, 29, of Washington, DC, was caught on viral video assaulting at least two individuals. She is a third-year journalism student at Howard University and works as a freelance journalist. In the first assault caught on video later retweeted by President Trump, McAlister kicked an unconscious man on the ground after he was sucker-punched by Kenneth Wayne DeBerry, who was arrested and charged. She was holding a camera at the time. McAlister was active on social media but has deactivated and deleted all her known accounts after videos of the assaults went viral. She also removed her personal website where she described herself as a “freelance backpack journalist” who runs the magazine, Pawzels.

Plus: “She has yet to be arrested.”

Of course.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

According to Biden campaign metrics, online chatter about the Hunter Biden story during the election’s last week was greater than it was around Hillary’s emails during last month of ’16. The difference: it never spilled over into mainstream outlets. https://t.co/6zYPVfo0K8 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 16, 2020

Insanity Wrap’s craziest person today is Sam Stein, who helped sit on the biggest corruption story since Watergate — and then appears to marvel at how it never made the major news outlets.

Did we say “crazy”? We meant “corrupt as Biden.”

Insanity Wrap apologizes for the error.

The Beatings Will Continue Until Unity Improves

Alleged president-elect Joe Biden flashes the white supremacy gesture. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

It’s their way:

Those of us who were born before Nov. 3 may find this sudden call for “unity” to be somewhere between galling and obscene when we look at the “harsh rhetoric” Biden, Harris, and the legacy media sweep under the rug when it is politically convenient. Biden, the man who said “we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies,” is also the same man who compared Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels just weeks ago. He is the same man who told black Americans that they “ain’t black” if they do not vote for him. He is the same man who has referred to Trump and his supporters as “clowns” and “chumps,” and has routinely threatened people with violence in response to difficult questions.

Remember what progressive villain Ellsworth Toohey told Peter Keating in The Fountainhead:

Everything I said is contained in a single word – collectivism. And isn’t that the god of our century. To act together. To think – together. To feel – together. To unite, to agree, to obey. To obey, to serve, to sacrifice. Divide and conquer – first. But then, unite and rule. We’ve discovered that one last. Remember the Roman Emperor who said he wished humanity had a single neck so he could cut it? People have laughed at him for centuries. But we’ll have the last laugh. We’ve accomplished what he couldn’t accomplish. We’ve taught men to unite. This makes one neck ready for one leash.

Insanity Wrap is gonna take a hard pass on “unity,” and we humbly suggest you do the same.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

None of the songs here are terrible, but this is such a milquetoast, focus-grouped list I’m actually embarrassed for Obama. Putting this list out is like announcing you don’t actually care about music enough to pick anything different or that people might not have heard. Yeeesh. https://t.co/Flwwb1AXzC — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 17, 2020

A former president’s focus-grouped playlist?

Our concern meter just took a hard left into negative territory.

We’re reminded of the time Bill and Hillary Clinton focus-tested where they should spend a vacation as the First Couple, and when the news “leaked,” people were actually excited that the Clintons did such a thing.

“You like what we like even if you had to fake it!”

Insanity Wrap will never understand such thinking.

For what it’s worth, here’s our non-focus-grouped list of 20 faves, selected somewhat at random from the most-played five-star-rated songs in our large-ish music collection.

One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) [Live], Frank Sinatra

Affirmation, George Benson

I Got The News, Steely Dan

The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker, Prince

I Don’t Want To Be Alone, Billy Joel

Twisted, Joni Mitchell

Deep Ocean, Vast Sea, Peter Murphy

That’s The Way Of The World, Earth Wind & Fire

Desperate But Not Serious, Adam Ant

Come By Me, Harry Connick Jr

‘Deed I Do, Ray Charles

Control Yourself, Cleo Laine

Fascination Street, The Cure

Little Miss S, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Beautiful Girls, Van Halen

Jungle Love, The Time

Love Is The Drug, Roxy Music

No New Tale To Tell, Love And Rockets!

Besame Mucho, Cal Tjader & Carmen McRae

Young Americans, David Bowie

Next time we’ll play a little game where everyone screenshots the 20 most-played songs in their libraries.

No hiding behind focus groups or self-selection when we play that one!

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.