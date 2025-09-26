Here's Hoping the Trantifa Terrorist Who Tried to Bomb a CA Federal Courthouse Enjoys His Cellmates

After the assassination of Charlie Kirk and years of watching Antifa and Trantifa firebomb federal buildings and cars, attack journalists like Mike Strickland, Andy Ngo, and Andrew Duncomb, take over streets, detain citizens at gunpoint, assassinate people like Aaron Danielson, and try to kill cops, one of these terrorists is finally going to see the inside of a federal prison.

Advertisement

This week, a federal judge sentenced an Antifa “domestic terrorist” from the Oakland, Calif., area to 19 years in federal prison.

This would-be ISIS-like terrorist went on a firebomb spree in June of 2024. He firebombed a police car, tried to set off a bomb at a federal courthouse in Oakland, and conducted a string of bombings around the University of California at Berkeley — all to show his love and admiration for his Hamas fellow travelers who raped, burned, tortured, and desecrated Jewish people in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Federal prosecutors said that Casey Robert Goonan, the 35-year-old convicted Antifa terrorist, acknowledged in his plea agreement "that these attacks were inspired by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and that he called on others to attack property on Bay Area college campuses in support of Palestine." A news release said that "Goonan admitted that his conduct was designed to influence and affect the conduct of governments by intimidation and coercion and to retaliate against the governments of the United States and the State of California for their conduct."

Absolute insanity.

In a court filing, the feds said Goonan admitted that he planted a bag with six Molotov cocktails under the gas tank of a UC Berkeley campus police car. Goonan lit the bag on fire, made sure the fire wouldn't go out, and ran away. You can see the video of this below. Eventually, an officer rushed to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, something that could have cost him his life had it exploded.

Advertisement

Goonan also planted Molotov cocktails at the Dellums Federal Courthouse in Oakland shortly before he was arrested.

Reporter Andy Ngo, who tracks Antifa activities, says Goonan, a "trans nonbinary...they/them," received the longest sentence for Antifa militants to date.

An Oakland Antifa trans nonbinary militant who operated an extremist anarcho-communist (Antifa's ideology) blog has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for six domestic terrorist attacks. It is the longest sentence for an Antifa militant to date.



Casey Robert Goonan… https://t.co/Aw6PBjuHmf pic.twitter.com/cPjGqAuxGB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2025

"Goonan arrived at the federal building carrying a bag containing three Molotov cocktails. Goonan threw rocks at the building, hoping to break a window in order to throw lit Molotov cocktails inside," the feds noted in a press release. But his firebombing attempt went awry when federal officers saw what he was doing and attempted to chase him down. "Upon fleeing from the officers, Goonan placed the Molotov cocktails in a planter on the side of building and lit them on fire," they alleged.

"In addition to these two attacks, Goonan set other fires on the UC Berkeley campus on June 1, June 13, and June 16, 2024," the federal statement noted.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to one count of "maliciously damaging or destroying property used in or affecting interstate commerce by means of fire or an explosive," which carried the stiff penalty.

The plea arrangement was presented in open court, where the judge referred to Goonan as a "domestic terrorist, and found that he had committed a felony offense that involved or was intended to promote a federal crime of terrorism."

Prosecutors said that under a plea deal the terrorist will be in federal prison for 19 years and spend 15 years on probation when he gets out.

Goonan was also ordered to pay $95,000.00 in restitution.

One final thought from Northern California U.S. Attorney Craig Missakian, who said Tuesday, "Freedom of expression and peaceful protest are deeply enshrined values in America. We are all free to think what we want and express those views peacefully, but the use of violence to achieve political aims — or to silence those with whom you may disagree—has no place in our community and our country. [And] anyone who crosses the line between peaceful protest and violence will be met with the full force of the law.”

We wonder if anyone on the left will listen.

Advertisement





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>









Things are getting more dangerous out there. Stay on top of the news by becoming an VIP subscriber to PJ Media Get 60% off the regular price by using the promo code FIGHT and following this link.