Russia Collusion Doc Drop: Why Did Hillary's Lawyers Meet with the FBI Guy Who Started the Fake Probe?

Why did Hillary’s legal team meet with the first instigator of the fake Russia Collusion operation aimed to destroy Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president? That previous sentence might be your answer. But let’s look at the possibilities.

The revelation of this meeting—a defensive briefing—was discovered in the document release from the made-up Russia! Russia! Russia! Collusion hoax. As you know by now, the Democrats, mediacrats, and the intelligence community came together and were conducted like a symphony by, we now know, Hillary’s team, President Obama and his intelligence leaders, Hillary’s team of attorneys, and disgraced FBI Director James Comey.

Like the “Seinfeld Show,” the Russia Collusion scam was a “scandal” about nothing one could ever pinpoint. It was made of whole cloth. As the author of “Disappearing the President,” journalist Lee Smith, sees it, the Russia Collusion operation was, for lack of a better term, an information laundering operation, with layer upon layer of subterfuge, fake stories, decoy spies, and a dossier made to look like something. So much so, that it spurred a special counsel meant to grind down Trump during his first term. It worked.

Hopefully declassified docs will clarify misunerstandings about nature of Russiagate, like supposed UK (GCHQ) role. They never passed info to CIA/FBI re collusion because there was nothing to pass on. It was all US services that framed Trump. — Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) April 11, 2025

The progenitor of the scam, disgraced spook hunter, Charles McGonigal, who retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2018, before he was thrown in prison for taking unreported money and consorting with Russian oligarchs and Albanian politicians, had meetings with Hillary Clinton’s legal team, including her fixer David Kendall, in 2015.

After McGonigal left the FBI he worked for a man whose name you might know, Oleg Deripaska. He also illegally took money from an Albanian leader.

Deripaska is a Russian oligarch who wanted the former FBI agent to spy on his opponents. The oligarch also employed Paul Manafort, who ran the nominating convention for Trump in 2016, before he was thrown in jail. And perhaps most tellingly, Deripaska had indirect ties to former MI6 spook Christopher Steele, the guy who cobbled together memos and napkin scrawls which later became known as the Steele Dossier. This collection of claptrap known as a “dossier” was peddled by other entities, such as Clinton's attorney Michael Sussman, because it sounds spy-like, and became the basis, along with lying to the court, for FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and later, the Trump presidency.

Russia-Gate is the greatest scandal in modern American history: it was a very well organized Hillary Clinton campaign sponsored conspiracy to topple President Donald J Trump (and @BarackObama knew about it from the very beginning—and got caught).



Among other various nefarious… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) April 11, 2025

Clinton, a former New York Senator, was likely familiar with the high-ranking New York FBI agent. McGonigal had worked on the bureau’s, and the nation’s, biggest cases.

He was an investigator in the 1996 TWA-Flight 800 case. McGonigal was involved in investigating the 9/11 attacks. He investigated the 2010 leaks of U.S. intelligence secrets in the Wikileaks scandal. And the Hillary Clinton email scandal. He also had a reputation for making investigations disappear.

As section chief of the FBI’s Cyber-Counterintelligence Coordination Section, he was in charge of the investigation into Hillary’s email server that began in 2015. This meeting took place in March 2015, after Hillary and her team "deleted the Clinton archive mailbox from the PRN server and used BleachBit to delete the exported .PST files he had created on the server system containing Clinton’s e-mails.”

Was this the reason for the “defensive briefing,” or were other things said during the meeting that spurred the Russia Collusion “investigation”?

🚨CROSSFIRE HURRICANE🚨



Hillary Clinton was working directly with disgraced FBI agent Charles McGonigal in 2014.



McGonigal was informing Clinton of damaging information so she could "take the appropriate protection.”



McGonigal was the architect of Crossfire Hurricane, as he… pic.twitter.com/iLavI6HGXm — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 11, 2025

This guy got the year on the document wrong, it’s actually 2015, but he’s not wrong to question the purpose of the meeting.

Here was the purported reason for it, according to the document labeled a "sensitive investigative matter":

On Thursday, 15 October, SC David W. Archey and ASC Luis A. Perez-Miranda met with David Kendall and ... Kendall and Turner were advised the FBI was providing them with this briefing for awareness and so Ms. Clinton could take appropriate action to prepare herself. They were also told the FBI was seeking their assistance to identify other appropriate recipients of the brief, if any.

At the time, Hillary was running a busy campaign, and, two days before this meeting, participated in a Democrat debate.





McGonigal's job was to look into foreign intelligence threats to the U.S., including suspected election interference by Deripaska, the man for whom he would later go to work and end up in prison.

McGonigal was the Alpha to Robert Mueller’s Omega in the Russian Collusion “scandal” that wasn’t.

Was this meeting about Hillary’s destroyed Benghazi emails or something else? Was it about planning to blame the Russians for “interference” in the election?

McGonigal started the investigation for which there was no legal predicate and may have used that 2015 meeting with Hillary Clinton to set the hook for the fake scandal. They could have commiserated on how to get rid of Trump. Or they could have been talking about the investigation that dared not be called an investigation, but instead was called the matter of Hillary’s personal server and destroyed emails, which were under preservation orders.

Indeed, according to one of the documents, McGonigal, the Special Agent in Charge of the Counterintelligence Division at the FBI’s New York Field Office, gave Hillary Clinton and anyone in her campaign a “defensive briefing.”

When he retired, McGonigal had been put in his position of Special Agent in Charge of the Counterintelligence Division at the FBI’s New York Field Office by none other than the disgraced Comey.

Donald Trump told Hillary Clinton "you'd be in jail" if he was in charge pic.twitter.com/1hZPNETn1H — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 10, 2016

Trump never got such a briefing, of course. He just got set up by deep state intelligence actors and was nearly ruined.

And what happened to Hillary's email server case?

As a result, although the Department of Justice makes final decisions on matters like this, we are expressing to Justice our view that no charges are appropriate in this case.

Nice deal if you can get it. I'd like to see her investigated for her part in the Russia Collusion scandal. What do the Democrats say again? Ah, yes, the process is the punishment.

