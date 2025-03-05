Did Team Trump Get the Wrong Abbey Gate Bad Guy?

During President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, he announced that with the help of American intelligence agencies and Pakistan, the planner of the Abbey Gate terrorist attack in Afghanistan was being brought to America at that moment to "face the swift sword of American justice."

It was an exhilarating moment. The news may have prompted a small feeling of "closure" among the families of the 13 American service members who died in that Afghanistan calamity on Joe Biden's watch.

Democrats just refused to stand and clap as President Trump announced the capture and extradition of the ISIS terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate attack that left 13 American service members dead.

pic.twitter.com/HDXgoPuvsX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 5, 2025

But the Pakistanis may have handed over the wrong guy. They say that Mohammad Sharifullah is "a commander of the ISIL (ISIS) affiliate in Khorasan Province (ISKP) [and was] an Afghan national captured in an operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region." The Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump in a statement for “appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counterterrorism efforts across the region."

But, could it be that the Pakistanis, who hid Osama bin Laden from the Americans for years, engaged in yet another subterfuge to stick it to us? Of course the Pakistanis could have done that.

A former CIA "targeter" whose job was to find bad guys in Afghanistan says whoever told the Trump team that this Mohammad guy was the shot-caller for the Taliban is lying to them.

Someone is lying to you @realDonaldTrump



Here are the names responsible below for Abbey Gate. The attack had two joint Masterminds, Sirajuddin Haqqani and Sanaullah Ghafari.



This is like when we picked up a fake mastermind for the 2012 Benghazi attacks, Ahmed Abu Khatallah.… https://t.co/qfEGAuMaO6 pic.twitter.com/W5sgFU3I4e — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) March 5, 2025

Adams, who now works for the Defense Department, uses open source materials and sometimes calls her old contacts in Afghanistan to run down leads while looking for bad guys and connecting the dots for articles and books.

She thinks a different person was the actual shot-caller for a suicide attack at Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport in those frantic days before the U.S. ignominiously bugged out.

The man who helped plan the attack, Adams believes, is Hafiz Haqqani, of the notorious Haqqani terror network, and who has connections to Al Qaeda's one-time number-two bad guy, Ayman Al Zawahiri. In fact, Adams believes the man who told the suicide vest-wearing terrorist the precise place to detonate his bomb for maximum U.S. casualties is Zawahiri's son-in-law.

Here's a hard truth:



Hafiz Haqqani—the terrorist on the ground at Abbey Gate who told the suicide bomber he was in the best position to kill the most U.S. soldiers and to detonate—is the son-in-law of Dr. Ayman al-Zawahiri.



Yes, you read that right. He's a Zawahiri and a… — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) March 5, 2025

First, you have to understand what Adams believes is the leadership apparatus of the Taliban. She believes the Taliban is wholly infused by Al Qaeda. Adams says the families have intermarried. She says three of the top leaders of the Taliban have the last name of Bin Laden.

Adams is the first to point out that the United States bankrolls the Taliban — and by extension Al Qaeda and the Bin Laden family — $40 to $80 million per week.

Paying the Taliban $40 Million a Week 😳 https://t.co/2Cv2IwFQJN via @YouTube — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) February 4, 2025

As I reported previously, USAID money was used for a lot of the payoff to the terrorists.

They money to the Taliban moves through so many channels, but yes, USAID is one of them — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) February 3, 2025

Adams's claims were verified in a February congressional hearing.

Adams isn't new to finding terrorists who try to hide. She's written a recent work about the Abbey Gate terror plot called "HKIA: Know Thy Enemy."

She also found all the planners of the Benghazi terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2012, and wrote about them in her book, "Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy."

Remember that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Jake Sullivan, and Obama aide Susan Rice told Americans that the Benghazi attack was a misunderstanding that grew out of a movie no one watched — for which the movie maker was jailed in America by President Obama. But Adams wouldn't rest until she tracked down every one of the terrorists who killed her CIA compatriots and America's Ambassador to Libya.

After last night's announcement, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X.com that the FBI and American intelligence worked to get their hands on the planner.

But Patel need only remember his own frustrations as a DOJ investigator involved for a time in the Benghazi prosecution to inform this latest case. In his book, "Government Gangsters," Patel was frustrated that "when it came to Benghazi, the Obama administration, the F.B.I. and the D.O.J. wanted to seem tough on terrorism, so they kept minimal prosecutions open and brought up big-sounding charges that we couldn’t support."

And before he became the nominee to head the FBI, Patel told the Shawn Ryan show that the top brass "went and got basically the wrong guy [involved in Benghazi]. And then we prosecuted that wrong guy. Not that he wasn’t a part of it. He just wasn’t like the top tier of guys I would have gone after. And they screwed up the prosecution because they didn’t listen to us.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The masterminds behind the Abbey Gate attack are Sirajuddin Haqqani and Sanaullah Ghafari. So why was a fake mastermind detained and extradited to the U.S.—and who is telling our American President @realdonaldtrump it was someone else?



If you haven't read our… pic.twitter.com/JCM8nOi0Z6 — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) March 5, 2025

Patel, more than most, understands that he'd better get the right guy targeted and act accordingly.





