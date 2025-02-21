This Should Be on Kash Patel's FBI Priority List

Now-confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel — take a moment to cheer — jokes about closing the utterly ugly current J. Edgar Hoover FBI building on the first day he walks into the office and opening it up the next day as "museum of the deep state." The thing is, we have questions about the "new" headquarters location.

We all laugh at the comical idea of the "museum of the deep state." But we revel in the fact that the former congressional investigator, former federal prosecutor, former Department of Defense chief of staff, former Deputy Assistant to the President for the National Security Council, and former federal public defender is now in charge of the men, women, lawyers, suits, and thugs who tried to frame Donald Trump at the FBI. Oh, do we ever. Kash Patel and Devin Nunes took several scalps suitable for framing in that museum. Patel's investigation caught them red-handed.

Think about it: the guy who cracked the Russian collusion scam against President Trump 45 is now the Trump 47 FBI director. Sit back, take a breath, and enjoy the irony.

The American-born son of immigrants who came to find the "dream" nabbed the people trying to steal the dream from citizens.

And now he's our huckleberry.

Look up "poetic justice" in some online dictionary, and Kash's photo is there.

There's no secret about why the FBI 7th-floor swells wanted a new building. Look at that thugly thing that for decades has been the castle of FBI kings, queens, consorts, and jokers.

The J. Edgar Hoover building is one of the ugliest buildings in DC.



A brutalist concrete monster, they ran out of money and only put the marble cladding on one small section.



Inside, it’s even worse.



The new FBI HQ has ballooned to $4.5B est.



Bet you a DOGE they stay put. pic.twitter.com/wNiFsfd9Uj — Adam Rossi (@rossiadam) December 17, 2024

But there's a new sheriff in town, and the thing is, as ungainly and impersonal as the current FBI building is, there may be even bigger problems with the plans for the new "campus." Indeed, what gives with the proposed FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, Md.?

I heard some lady on the radio the other day question the wisdom of placing the new FBI HQ in Prince George's County. Her comment went something like this: Why would we build America's top law enforcement headquarters in a place that flouts the law by declaring itself a sanctuary area? Good question. My second question is, why did Trump 45 green-light this project for Chris Wray? That's a subject for another day, but it's a good question. I'll bet you he wants a do-over on that one. Happily, Trump 47 and Patel have an opportunity to do just that.

The General Service Administration has taken point on the new FBI building and that means that DEI, green climate catastrophe ridiculousness, and the campus-like atmosphere are paramount considerations, not actual crime fighting. Obviously.

Greenbelt, however, is in Prince George's County, which is a declared sanctuary for illegal aliens. The county has straight-up said it will not work with federal officers to arrest, question, jail, or deport illegal aliens. They are some of the same illegal criminal aliens that our federal officers are right this minute trying to roll up and deport to wherever they came from.

As a refresher, MS 13, now a declared terrorist organization, is an entrenched gang in Maryland. Indeed, it is centered in Prince George's and Montgomery counties, with Anne Arundel bringing up the rear. The "cliques," as they call themselves, "committed murders, attempted murders, stabbings, extortion and witness tampering," in Greenbelt, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Considering that Patel has discussed devolving FBI activities to the 50 states, is this vast expanse of a headquarters really necessary? Furthermore, considering that the feds are reducing headcount and few federal workers want to go back to the office, there's an awful lot of empty office space available in D.C. Does the FBI really need that new 2.1 million square feet of office space on 61 acres of land?

Why reward a citizenry that doesn't want to work with the feds? Give them their wish. Go somewhere else.

Patel should put the ambitions of men and women with an edifice complex on pause, maybe a permanent one, until he sorts out his top priorities and reports back to the American people.

And I can't wait.

