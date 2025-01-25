Trump Gloriously Lays Waste to L.A. Politicians Standing in the Way of Rebuilding

It's hard to pick out the most impactful part of President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump's visit to see the devastation from the L.A. fires. Is it where he agreed with me about needing a special master to oversee the incoming billions of relief funds? It's hard to top that, but calling out Mayor Karen Bass in real time and letting her know he wasn't falling for the okie doke she was trying to pass off was a high point. Or when he told her he'd cleared all government permits for rebuilding and got the water flowing to fill her fire hydrants and asked her what she had done with her emergency powers lately. What about the Democrat congressman telling Trump what a great job FEMA was doing? Or about Russia, Russia, Russia liar Congressman Ted Lieu sitting mute?

Whatever your choice, Trump conducted a clinic on how a president is supposed to respond to a disaster, and he did it with command and humility. Oh, yes, he did.

The Trumps took in an overview of the devastation on Marine One. From there, he could see the dust that was once a bedroom belonging in a home that was among the 17 thousand outlines of rubble where homes used to be. Thousands more sit damaged by the flames that started by high Santa Ana winds on Jan. 7.

President Trump’s view from Marine One prior to landing with First Lady Melania—and walking through the neighborhood to survey damage and meet with homeowners and firefighters… pic.twitter.com/br8fYCVUAk — Dan Scavino🚀🇺🇸🦅 (@Scavino47) January 25, 2025

And Trump spoke with neighbors whose homes sat in ruins and who don't trust the people who will be handing out the money that will flow from the U.S. government taxpayer to repair the damage for years to come. The people who have been told by Bass's office that it will take them 18 months to get a building permit.

President Trump and First Lady Melania survey devastation from fires in Pacific Palisades, California… https://t.co/5roiZo1AEv pic.twitter.com/bXrLaeKZgn — Dan Scavino🚀🇺🇸🦅 (@Scavino47) January 25, 2025

And then the First Couple went to a meeting with all the L.A. County suits.

First of all, it's helpful to understand that the retired developer has extensive experience with building along the L.A. County coastal areas. His company developed the nearby Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, where he's had to contend with the environmental overlays, delayed permitting, and ridiculous requirements from state, local, county, and the unelected members of the California Coastal Commission. He knows exactly what he's talking about. And that's why he's suspended all federal government environmental and other rules for the rebuilding effort.

Here's how that went over with the locals.

Here's Trump correcting Mayor Bass over the fact that the county has imposed rules on the homeowners that their properties must be cleaned by government crews, which could take up to 18 months to get done.

🚨 President Trump just CALLED OUT Karen Bass for LYING live on air



Trump told Bass that residents should be able to start clearing their own land TONIGHT, rather than waiting months.



Bass said “they can!”



But that’s a LIE, because victims STILL aren’t allowed on their own… pic.twitter.com/uk6EA0uEx1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 25, 2025

Karen's nose was growing.

Convo between President Trump & LA Mayor Bass getting tense. Trump says homeowners should be able to clear their own debris, Bass says they can. But that’s not true, most homeowners can’t even get into their burned properties, and LA County prohibited personal cleanup on 1/15. pic.twitter.com/clJ9BZ0EtF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2025

Here's Trump explaining to Congressman Brad Sherman why people who think like him caused the exodus of California insurance companies.

Trump torches every Democrat in the LA fire station — and the crowd ERUPTED:



“You did something Brad where every insurance company in the country left California. That's why you have no insurance.m, people that think like you made it impossible”pic.twitter.com/nBcoLmP79G — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) January 25, 2025

Quite interesting to see Blue California applauding Hitler, now, isn't it?

But the homeowners, or former homeowners, weren't done with the applause. A resident and reporter brought up the idea I had naming a special master to oversee the rebuilding fund, which I suggested in my West Coast, Messed Coast™: Any L.A. Bailout Money Must Be Accompanied by a Pirate With a Green Eyeshade. Trump thought it was such a good idea he looked to his left, where his former DNI and Ambassador to Germany Rick Grenell sat, and asked if he'd do it, or help find someone to do it. Grenell said he'd help.

The guy who calls himself the governor, Gavin Newsom, has lost billions of federal COVID dollars. He's lost billions more in state homeless funds. He's been a disaster. And everyone knows. Newsom tried to bigfoot Trump by meeting his plane at LAX without an invitation. They had cordial words, with Trump promising to help the state. And that's the last time Trump saw him before he went on his tour.

Maybe with Trump's help, L.A. will get rebuilt as quickly as possible — on Trump time, not Democrat time.