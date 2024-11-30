Leftist Leader Blames 'MAGA' for Swatting Calls Against Dems, Smollarity Ensues

Victoria Taft | 5:12 PM on November 30, 2024
Grok

Here we go again. Earlier this week, several nominees to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet and other high executive appointees were "swatted" by an unknown person or person. Defense Secretary-designate Pete Hegseth, United Nations Ambassador designee Elise Stefanik, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, Labor Secretary pick Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and several other Trump picks had cops swarm their homes after the potentially deadly bomb threats were phoned in. 

Advertisement

All said that the police did a masterful job of navigating the fake threats with their response, which in some previous cases has been deadly. The hope of the person calling in the fake bomb threats is that SWAT will be called out, a victim will make a wrong move when their house is swarmed, and someone dies. 

The woman Trump has selected to be his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, issued a statement calling the attacks "un-American," and said they ranged from "bomb threats to swatting." She said, "With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us." 

It was unclear, obviously, who committed this act. Indeed, it barely made the news, and Democrats said nothing about the swatting and fake pipe bomb reports. 

But we got a completely different story when, on Thanksgiving, some Connecticut Democrats were swatted or pipe bombs were reported at their homes. No one was hurt, but some were shook up. 

     Recommended: Why 'The Children' Won't Be There for the Holidays...

Connecticut Representative Jahana Hayes said her local police received an email threat about her home on Thanksgiving morning. 

Advertisement

Suddenly, House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries added that the email had been signed "MAGA," though Hayes hadn't mention that.   

You'll forgive the Internet for being slightly skeptical that someone wanting to "Make America Great Again" would be calling in bomb threats.

Indeed, social media went completely Jussie Smollett-"this-is-MAGA-country" skeptical.

It did seem a bit pat that the man who's been calling Trump supporters "MAGA extremists" for years would be the only one to report that the emailed threats contained the word "MAGA."


While no one on the right demanded more protection that we're aware of, Jeffries demanded maximum protection for Democrats after the false bomb threats. It's understandable to want the local Capitol Police and others to hop on to the case, but it does seem an interesting juxtaposition, with Biden refusing to give Trump more Secret Service protection despite the fact that Iran has a hit out on him. Tomato, tomahto. 

Advertisement

It could be that Connecticut has become MAGA country, what with all the victims being members of that state's congressional delegation and the fact that Senator Chris Murphy, as well as Reps. Joe Courtney, Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes, John Larson, and Rosa DeLauro, were targeted in the fake swatting incidents. 

There absolutely nothing funny about swatting anyone. With that said, we'd sure like to see that email. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEMOCRATS JUSSIE SMOLLETT SECRET SERVICE HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Recommended

How To Stop Trans Insanity In Women's Sports C.A. Skeet
Could THIS PERSON Turn Out to Be the Democrats' Most Viable Candidate for 2028? Robert Spencer
'Justice Will Be Served': Peanut the Squirrel's Owners Seek Revenge Sarah Anderson
Is Donald Trump the Long-Awaited Messiah of the Band 'Rush' Era? Athena Thorne
Why the Left Is Suddenly Turning on Joe Biden Matt Margolis
With Iran’s Proxies Destroyed and Russia Distracted, Is Turkey About to Make a Move in the Middle East? Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
‘Medical Community’ Reportedly in ‘Sheer Terror’ Over Trump’s Public Health Picks
Censorship Victim Warns MAGA: Don’t Trust Zuckerberg
Why Elon Musk’s Purchase of Twitter Was a Game Changer
Advertisement