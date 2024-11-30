Leftist Leader Blames 'MAGA' for Swatting Calls Against Dems, Smollarity Ensues

Here we go again. Earlier this week, several nominees to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet and other high executive appointees were "swatted" by an unknown person or person. Defense Secretary-designate Pete Hegseth, United Nations Ambassador designee Elise Stefanik, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, Labor Secretary pick Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and several other Trump picks had cops swarm their homes after the potentially deadly bomb threats were phoned in.

This morning, a police officer arrived at our home—where our seven children were still sleeping. The officer notified my wife and I that they had received a credible pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family. We are all safe and the threat has been cleared. We want to thank law… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 27, 2024

All said that the police did a masterful job of navigating the fake threats with their response, which in some previous cases has been deadly. The hope of the person calling in the fake bomb threats is that SWAT will be called out, a victim will make a wrong move when their house is swarmed, and someone dies.

The woman Trump has selected to be his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, issued a statement calling the attacks "un-American," and said they ranged from "bomb threats to swatting." She said, "With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us."

It was unclear, obviously, who committed this act. Indeed, it barely made the news, and Democrats said nothing about the swatting and fake pipe bomb reports.

But we got a completely different story when, on Thanksgiving, some Connecticut Democrats were swatted or pipe bombs were reported at their homes. No one was hurt, but some were shook up.

Connecticut Representative Jahana Hayes said her local police received an email threat about her home on Thanksgiving morning.

My statement on a recent threat: pic.twitter.com/39hdb0HHqA — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) November 28, 2024

Suddenly, House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries added that the email had been signed "MAGA," though Hayes hadn't mention that.

This is the same guy.. House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries…

1st it was “young black kids are receiving racist, threatening text messages; Now he’s claiming that Democrat congress members received violent threats during the holidays that were all signed with *MAGA* at… https://t.co/4Pea1cIYiW pic.twitter.com/SD4Y13tK1a — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) November 29, 2024

You'll forgive the Internet for being slightly skeptical that someone wanting to "Make America Great Again" would be calling in bomb threats.

Indeed, social media went completely Jussie Smollett-"this-is-MAGA-country" skeptical.

Chicago Police enter Jussie Smollett’s home after report of racist and homophobic attack on Jan. 29. He’s still wearing a long white rope around his neck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/OeGIjsT6gb — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) June 24, 2019

It did seem a bit pat that the man who's been calling Trump supporters "MAGA extremists" for years would be the only one to report that the emailed threats contained the word "MAGA."





— Illinois girl Desi (@d_ewinger) November 30, 2024

While no one on the right demanded more protection that we're aware of, Jeffries demanded maximum protection for Democrats after the false bomb threats. It's understandable to want the local Capitol Police and others to hop on to the case, but it does seem an interesting juxtaposition, with Biden refusing to give Trump more Secret Service protection despite the fact that Iran has a hit out on him. Tomato, tomahto.

It's different when it's a Democrat.



Hakeem Jeffries demands "maximum protection" for members after Thanksgiving bomb threats https://t.co/nu1ZLehynn — Ncnovembergrl 🇺🇲🇮🇱🐻🐴🐕 (@ncnovembergrl) November 29, 2024

It could be that Connecticut has become MAGA country, what with all the victims being members of that state's congressional delegation and the fact that Senator Chris Murphy, as well as Reps. Joe Courtney, Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes, John Larson, and Rosa DeLauro, were targeted in the fake swatting incidents.

Hakeem Jeffries is the new Jussie Smollett. pic.twitter.com/PMgqmpYPk6 — Alicia 🍊 (@nurseygrrrl) November 30, 2024

There absolutely nothing funny about swatting anyone. With that said, we'd sure like to see that email.