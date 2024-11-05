Double Take: Trump's Latest Endorsement Is a Stunner

The last time Donald Trump thought about Black Lives Matter was probably when he wanted to arrest them all for burning down American cities—including destroying Tim Walz's Minneapolis. Kamala Harris was then on the sidelines paying for get-out-of-jail-free cards for arsonists and rioters. But, oh my, how the worm has turned.

Donald Trump has been endorsed by down-the-line liberals, far-left business moguls, conservatives, unionists, pipe fitters, border patrol agents, and Robert Kennedy, Jr. for crying out loud. But this endorsement is nothing short of shocking.

The co-founder of the Rhode Island chapter of Black Lives Matter, Mark Fisher, said after reflexively voting Democrat for all these years, he's voting for Trump and throwing his support behind Republicans.

What's your reaction to this? BLM leader Mark Fisher is voting for Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/XDTWb2lkKn — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 4, 2024

"I definitely will not be supporting Kamala Harris. If she got anywhere close to power it would be a disaster for this country," Fisher told the New York Post.

💥BLM leader Mark Fisher is voting for Donald Trump



Mark Fisher, who co-founded a Black Lives Matter chapter in Rhode Island, explains why he is putting his support behind the Republican Party after being a lifelong Democrat, “We’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democratic… pic.twitter.com/B73ppPA9uO — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) November 4, 2024

Blacks have been voting overwhelmingly for Democrats for a half-century, but Fisher told the Post, "We haven't gotten anything in return. To me that's the definition of insanity."

"After 60 years, our ghettos still shouldn't look like a bomb was dropped in it," he said in the short interview. "The education system, our school system, should not still be horribly failing, and the poverty should not be so absolutely abysmal as well."

“We’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democratic Party for no reason,” he said. "There's no reason to give such loyalty to them and many people have done better under Donald Trump."

"I voted for Biden in 2020, which I do regret now." And he wants Kamala Harris as far away from power as possible. "Kamala Harris will use anything to her advantage," he said.

Fox News reported that the national BLM organization is a separate entity.

Someone at the head office is triggered. They now call Fisher an "imposter."

The national BLM organization and the BLM Rhode Island PAC have distanced themselves from Fisher, dismissing him as an "imposter" activist and calling his endorsement "a publicity stunt." Fisher clarified that he is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, an organization separate from the BLM Rhode Island PAC. Furthermore, the national BLM organization and the BLM Rhode Island PAC clarified that they do not support Trump and that anyone can start a BLM chapter.

Last year, Fisher came to the defense of January 6 "political prisoners," to stand "hand in hand" with them and put politics aside and stand in "allyship."

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Mark Fisher the co-founder of BLM Rhode Island and current founder and executive director of the Maryland-based BLM incorporated who stood in solidarity with Proud Boys and led vigils in prayers for the people he believed to be political prisoners. Just announced… pic.twitter.com/GClxVNcbeD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 24, 2023

I don't care what you say; it's a stunning endorsement and it takes a lot of guts to do it. If black lives matter to BLM, then it seems black endorsements should too.