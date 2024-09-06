Harris Campaign Is Paying Trump Judge's Daughter. Yeah, That's Happening.

Rule 1: There's no shame in Democrat Land. Remember this. Nowhere is that more clear than in the courtroom of New York Judge Juan Merchan. The judge has a closet full of conflicts of interest in this case. And today, things are looking much worse for him.

Advertisement

First, Merchan should never have presided over a case involving a Republican running for office, especially not Donald Trump. But — refer to Rule 1. Second, Merchan only put off sentencing for this one-off, bogus, bespoke case after two body blows hit him in the past 24 hours.

First, podcaster Steven Crowder revealed an undercover interview with the Public Affairs guy at the DOJ's Southern District of New York office showing that we're not the only ones who think this case is a total pile of dog poop.

My colleague Robert Spencer has details on the case here in which the top SUNY spokesman, Nicholas Biase, said the bogus case against Trump is "a perversion of justice," "It’s a travesty of justice," "a mockery of justice," "nonsense," and, stop me if you've heard this one before, a case in which DA Alvin Bragg stacked, "charges and rearrang[ed] things just to make it fit a case.” You don't say? You should see the video over in Robert's story. Gold.

But that's not the biggest body blow against the judge's one-of-a-kind case. No, that honor goes to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) who has entered another ethics complaint against Merchan with conclusive proof that Merchan's daughter, who has made bank on her dad's case for her Democrat political consultancy, was paid directly by Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

🚨🚨🚨 Today I filed a new judicial ethics complaint with the New York State Commission because new evidence on Kamala Harris’ most recent FEC filing shows she hired and paid Acting Justice Juan Merchan’s adult daughter’s company. This is a clear violation of the New York State… pic.twitter.com/Il7PwjSXIR — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 6, 2024

She posted her letter and its contents on X on Friday citing "new evidence" from Harris’ most recent FEC filing, that "shows she hired and paid Acting Justice Juan Merchan’s adult daughter’s company."

This obvious ethical conflict should embarrass someone, but this obviously isn't the only conflict of interest. Similar documents showed that lawmakers and Trump haters Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and others also paid Merchan's daughter for political work that touted her dad's case. The company brought in millions for this work.

Stefanik's complaint claims Harris's campaign switched web services over to Merchan's daughter's company after she became the presumptive candidate.

On August 20, 2024, Vice President Harris’s campaign submitted its first Federal Election Commission (FEC) report that documented expenses and donations through July 31, 2024. In the report, specifically on Form 3P, line 232, a July 30, 2024, disbursement appears in the amount of $468.00 from Vice President Harris’s campaign to Authentic Campaigns Inc. (Authentic) for web hosting services. This indicates that one of the very first things that Harris did upon taking over the Biden campaign infrastructure is to hire this firm, Authentic.

Advertisement

That means that Kamala Harris pays the daughter of the judge who can put Trump in jail and ruin his reelection efforts. It matters little that Harris has paid less than $500 so far. How does that old joke go? Oh, yeah, we're just negotiating the price of your virtue, judge.

We can't wait for the next expense report!

Democrats calling Trump a "convicted felon" on this ridiculous case is bad enough. How does one allegedly illegally pay out an NDA in 2017 for "defrauding" the public for an election win that occurred in 2016?

It's confirmed from people who have looked at this case that it was "a perversion of justice," "travesty of justice," "mockery of justice," and "nonsense."

Will this make the judge blush in shame? I refer you to Rule 1.