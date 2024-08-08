Should Nixon Have Resigned?

Imagine a scenario in which the intelligence community, political actors, the FBI, and the media all worked together to bring down a president. You don't have to wonder, as it happened 50 years ago in the United States of America when Richard Nixon was forced to resign his office after winning the election as the most popular president since FDR.

In 1968, Nixon trounced commie-adjacent Democrat Hubert Humphrey with 301 electoral votes on a platform of getting tough on crime, ending the war in Vietnam, settling down the anti-war protests, and going after domestic terrorists. These included Barack Obama's buddies Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn of the Students for a Democratic Society and its offspring the Weather Underground, whose members would later bomb a U.S. Capitol building and police stations, murder cops, and even blow themselves up while making one of their bombs.

During his tenure as president, Nixon ended the draft, instituted the all-volunteer military, was instrumental in lowering the voting age to 18, wrote a nuclear non-proliferation treaty with the Soviets, instituted Title IX, and opened the diplomatic door to the People's Republic of China.

Nixon would later lament that his wage and price controls, instituted to stop inflation, were a grave mistake. He also took the United States off the gold standard to a floating currency.

In 1972, Nixon won a 49-state rout against leftist Democrat Eugene McCarthy and received an astonishing 520 electoral votes.

Not a typo.

Imagine a popular president who had just won 49 out of 50 states in an electoral landslide being forced to resign just two and a half years later. Well, it took a village.

I grew up during Watergate and assumed all the players were above board and telling the truth. There were the white hats and black hats. I was inspired to become a reporter because of the derring-do of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. It was only later when I saw how the regime media worked to create a narrative and push it relentlessly—irrespective of the facts—that I began to wonder about Watergate. Back in the day, I read the Woodward/Bernstein books, but the more Woodward wrote, and the more I discovered, the more suspicious I became.

This wasn't just a flash-in-the-pan story. This Watergate story became the template for American journalism for generations—and not just because of the "gate" suffix.

In podcast interviews with Geoff Shepard, who was a young Nixon attorney and the guy who transcribed the Nixon tapes, I discovered how the House and Senate committees corruptly worked with a local D.C. judge to keep out exculpatory evidence. Shepard was the guy who found "the smoking gun" part of the tapes but realized later he'd been all wrong. He says John Dean, a leftist hero to this day, was guilty of embezzling, destruction of documents, and suborning perjury.

Shepard has written several books about Watergate. His latest one, "The Nixon Conspiracy: Watergate and the Plot to Remove the President," has been made into a movie.

The author of "The Strong Man: John Mitchell and the Secrets of Watergate," James Rosen, agrees that Dean was a malevolent actor in Watergate. Indeed, he reported that special Watergate prosecutors knew Dean was lying in his testimony before congressional hearings. Among the more than 10,000 Watergate special prosecutor documents, one prosecutor's memo was entitled, "Material Discrepancies Between John Dean's Senate Testimony and the Nixon Tapes."

Rosen, who is chief White House correspondent for Newsmax, told the "Adult in the Room" podcast that he looked at 5,000 pages of documents that had never seen the light of day and discovered that public testimony and private testimony during the Watergate hearings were sometimes completely different. "No one had ever looked at that executive session testimony before," Rosen says. He found that the testimony of Jeb Magruder, John Dean, and other Watergate conspirators was "so central to the convictions of Nixon's top aides [and] changed considerably just from the executive session to when they went on television, and typically under coaching from the Democratic counsel."

John Dean was setting up Nixon in order to give him to prosecutors and held a one-off meeting to deliver to Nixon the "Cancer on the Presidency" speech to draw the heat off him and on to Nixon.

Dean is believed to have green-lighted the second break-in of the Democratic headquarters at the Watergate complex because he believed his name appeared in oppo research that said he used a call girl outfit that his future wife was close to. The madam of the call girl outfit came to the Deans' wedding.

An office in the DNC connected visiting Democrats and dignitaries with the prostitution business via a phone answered by a secretary at the DNC's Watergate complex.

So why would a popular president who'd just won by a landslide see the need to break into the DNC just months after he'd won? Answer: he didn't green-light it.

After the protests and violence, the re-election committee set up a security budget. It was believed that through the persuasion of the CIA operators around the White House—indeed, they had an agent working in the West Wing—maybe they could get some oppo research of their own at the White House. Gung-ho G. Gordon Liddy, in charge of the security efforts, thought it was weird but went along.

Which brings us to fast allegations about the CIA and Watergate:

All of the Watergate burglars were CIA agents or assets.

All domestic CIA operations are illegal unless the president gives approval for national security purposes.

The CIA used the campaign security budget and its overseer G. Gordon Liddy to fund the break - in, which is supported by the kind of expensive and privileged equipment they used.

The CIA burglars put a listening device on the secretary's phone at the DNC to eavesdrop on calls to the sex broker/madam.

The CIA wanted blackmail material on these officials.

Washington Post reporters had been in the office after the burglary and never reported that evidence -- listening devices and cameras -- was placed in an office that had nothing to do with campaign activities, says O'Connor.

One of the CIA burglars fought with a cop to protect the key he had to the secretary's desk,

The FBI investigation discovered the key belonged to the secretary.

The Washington Post mentioned the CIA in the "All the President's Men" movie but only in passing in its coverage, and then shut it down completely, says John O'Connor, Deep Throat's attorney and former prosecutor, whom I talked to on the podcast and who wrote the books "The Mysteries of Watergate: What Really Happened" and " Postgate: How the Washington Post Betrayed Deep Throat."

The #2 of the FBI, Mark Felt, who felt betrayed by Nixon for, among other reasons, not naming him director, leaked information to reporters, some of which was true, some of which was not, and to his old friend, Naval Intelligence officer Bob Woodward, after Woodward secured a job at the Washington Post.

Felt was outed as Deep Throat, the Post's inside leaker, though Rosen believes Deep Throat was more than one person.

Deep Throat, Felt, was angry that Nixon was trying to control the FBI's investigation into Watergate and felt it tarnished the integrity of the agency

The White House once derided the first Watergate break-in as a "third-rate burglary," but it wasn't. The evidence suggests it was a CIA operation unknowingly paid for with some of Nixon's campaign funds. The FBI was angry at Nixon for trying to slow-roll an investigation. There was a rigged legal proceeding and powerful political pressure from both sides of the political aisle. And the media helped.

Nixon chose to resign on August 9, 1974, out of respect for the office. You may have a differing opinion of Nixon, but you can't say that his actions in Watergate were worse than anything else you've seen in the White House in the years since.

Some call this episode a coup.

What do they say about history? It may not repeat itself but it often rhymes.

