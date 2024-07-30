Secret Service Sniper Warns of Another Assassination Attempt Before Election

A Secret Service counter-sniper predicts there will be another assassination attempt before the November election. And why wouldn't there be? The Secret Service honchos still appear to be caught up in their navel-gazing since the shooting of former President Donald Trump on July 13. Or, as the sniper put it, they've gone into CYA mode.

Advertisement

And then the Secret Service scrubbed the email from the government servers.

Hold on, I'll get to that. But first, let's be thankful for what we do know about the attempted assassination of the former president of the United States.

Thankfully, we can finally—definitively—report, based on Secret Service and FBI testimony in front of the Senate Tuesday, that contrary to what likely soon-to-be-former FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to Congress, the former president was wounded by a bullet and not shrapnel as Wray intimated twice to a House hearing.

That information came from Tuesday's hearing of the joint session of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Judiciary Committees. Though it must have been very difficult for Deputy Director Paul Abbate to admit it, he did say that bullets were used in the attempted assassination attempt of the former and possibly future president. Phew, this unsolved mystery can be locked in a vault now. No grassy knolls here -- no, sir!

Plus, we know conclusively from the FBI that there were eight shots fired by the sniper with his AR-15-type rifle. Eight spent shells were on the ground around the killer. One of the senators asked if the first shot he got off resulted in the kill shot from the Secret Service sniper, when and at whom did he fire the other shots? Act-react strikes again.

Advertisement

Related: Why Are the Feds Hiding the Would-Be Trump Assassin's Left-Wing Radicalism?

The revelations didn't stop there, however. U.S. senators, and by extension the American people, learned from the acting Secret Service chief that we can't possibly know who was in charge of approving the security for the site the night that former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated, an American hero was murdered, and two others were critically injured. There are protocols we must follow before we tell the deplorables the name of the woman in charge. Note: I say the person in charge that day was a woman based on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's assertions during the recent House Hearing.

It would be wrong to punish someone before they got due process, the acting Secret Service chief told his overseers in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. True. I understand this. Until we know her motives for doing a superlatively bad job, why doxx the person whose idiocy nearly changed ANOTHER election and the lives of millions of people who witnessed it? We can't know the name of the person who made the security decisions possibly based on politics and not threat levels. It is above the American people's pay grade!

Now, before you think I'm a horrible person, I don't want this person outed before her time, capice? However, speaking for the American people, I remind you of the immortal words of Air Boss Johnson, "I want somebody's butt; I want it now; I've had it!"

Advertisement

This seems to be the mindset of the former Secret Service sniper who shared an email he wrote to all uniformed Secret Service personnel on Monday with RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree.

Part of the email was read by Senator Marsha Blackburn in the hearing.

Crabtree reports that the unidentified sniper wrote in part that he "would not stop until 5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions." That kind of talk will get him a visit from the FBI, but his last name is not Trump so maybe he'll get a pass.

He continued, "This agency NEEDS to change. If not now, WHEN?" The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days?"

Related: Run Faster! Video of Senators Chasing Secret Service Chief Is the Wildest Thing You'll See All Day

"I know many look at the CS team as the 'guys who sit on the roof' and don't do much. But our responsibility our MISSION is not about protecting an EMPTY White House.... It's about preventing and stopping another JFK assassination in whatever city that may be," he pleaded.

He wrote that the Secret Service had gotten by for years on reputation without doing the work to be great. And because of the bad job, he explained that it was going to be hard finding a new job.

"The team that I was once proud to be a part of is ... something I have to hide as I move into my next career," he fretted.

Advertisement

"Who wants to be a part of a USSS CS team that failed? That's the public perception I'm now faced with," he wrote.

The recalcitrant acting Secret Service chief told Senator Blackburn that the letter "hurt him" very much.

"I'm hurt by that email, but not in the way you think I'm saying. I'm hurt because my people are hurting right now. We need them...."

Blackburn asked, "Then when did somebody delete the email" from the agency servers so they wouldn't be discoverable?

He said he'd have to get back to her.