Trump's 2024 Election Message in One Image

Today, we're wondering if Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who took a shot at former President Donald Trump, was a lefty who believed what the Democrats like Joe Biden told him. Was Trump really an existential threat to democracy? Was he really a "semi-fascist"? Hitler? Was the shooter another Bernie Bro like James Hodgkinson, a Trantifa nutter, someone akin to the mysterious Las Vegas shooter, or something even darker?

What did Trump do when a shot grazed his right ear?

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Former President Donald Trump shot at rally. pic.twitter.com/SnQe62Vu4d — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) July 13, 2024





He reached up to the source of the pain, withdrew his hand, saw the blood, and did what he was trained to do: dropped for cover behind the bulletproof presidential podium and waited for the Secret Service to pile on. Within seconds, he defiantly stood up and, amid the scrum of Secret Service agents, raised a clenched fist and mouthed the words "fight, fight, fight!" to the crowd. We're sure that in 1.5 seconds, the left will ascribe nefarious motives to those words.

One thing, however, will stick with most people as they go into the 2024 presidential election.

It will be this image and this sentiment from Donald Trump, Jr.: "He'll never stop fighting for America."

And there it is. pic.twitter.com/UOEcjo0xPq — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) July 14, 2024

Put another way:

He's put up with everything else. Now he's bleeding for his country. https://t.co/lrniedqIAm

— Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) July 14, 2024

Politics aside.

At this point, we don't know what happened, regardless of pressers by the FBI and the useless Homeland Security chief. I wonder if we ever will. Will a manifesto be hidden from the public because it might hurt someone's feelings? Will we know if the person was a contract killer? A former three-letter agency operative?

Questions abound. How could the Secret Service miss that guy when a witness said he told the cops a guy with a rifle had climbed on the roof before the shooting? How many guys on roofs with rifles are allowed near a former and possibly future president, anyway? Also, the idea is for the good guy sniper to take out the bad guy sniper before the bad guy gets off a shot. What happened there? It's possible the Secret Service wasn't told. Will we ever find out?

I wonder if Trump's next phone call is to Erik Prince to see where he can get some contractors to do what his short-staffed Secret Service detail was supposed to do.

I sure hope Chris "I'll Wear a Wire" Wray and all those Trump "lovers" who tried to frame a sitting president as a Russian spy in their attempted coup will be open kimono about this whole thing.

Nobody's holding their breath.



