America Could Use a Dose of Melania Right Now

If I were in Melania Trump's stilettos, I wouldn't have shown up to that travesty they called a trial, either. But now America could use a dose of the former First Lady.

Melania Trump has been on my mind for a few weeks now as waves of political figures and family members arrived to support the former president at his trial. Ivanka was a no-show, but she peaced-out a while back. Melania's absence has been the more distressing.

Melania signed on to be the wife of a billionaire, not the wife of a constantly embattled former leader of the free world who could go to jail over the bookkeeping practices of a nondisclosure agreement. She has been rocked with life-challenging events recently. She spent months caring for her ailing mother, Amalija Knavs, and missed the annual Mar-a-Lago Christmas party to be with her. She stayed under wraps until her mother died in January of this year and then was seen with her husband at the funeral.

Melania Trump gave a heartfelt eulogy at her mother's funeral. Prayers for her and her family and may her mother Amalija Knavs Rest in Peace🙏🏼❤️. pic.twitter.com/zsMlIYNDOL — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) January 18, 2024

Fox Digital reported in December that Melania Trump "fully supports her husband’s presidential campaign and looks forward to 'restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength' during a possible second term in the White House." She told Fox News Digital that it would be a 'privilege' to serve as first lady again."

The last time we saw Melania, she and her husband attended their son Barron's high school graduation. She also appeared to be the one who nixed Barron's involvement in the Republican National Convention. She issued a statement on his behalf saying that although he was honored to be a delegate, Barron had previous engagements.

🚨 Donald Trump and Melania attend Barron’s Graduation pic.twitter.com/8fkV0MQb80 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 17, 2024

But on Sunday, former President Trump told the Fox News show “Fox and Friends" that the trial has been especially hard on her.

"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her." Indeed, he said, "It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me."

He said the publicity was devastating: "I mean, she's fine. But it's, you know, she has to read all this crap."

Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former press secretary, recently said that Trump was bothered that both Ivanka and Melania didn't come to support him at his trial.

"Absolutely, I know it bothers him. That kind of thing would bother him. If Mrs. Trump wasn't at some event and it was really noted, he would definitely bring it up with her," she told CNN. "So I'm sure in this context, it's definitely really bothering him."

Grisham says that if Melania had shown up at the latter part of the trial, it "would look like she was caving or even look weak to suddenly show up now." She said it would have invited more speculation. As it was, she stayed away from the entire spectacle that embarrassed her and disgraced the family.

The Trump trial was depicted by the media as a "hush money" trial to shut up a sex worker who made porno movies. The only ones who were hushed in this trial were Donald Trump and his legal team, who were under a gag order, which I wrote about several times.

Stormy Daniels alleged she had a 2006 sexual tryst with Donald Trump when he was the host of “Celebrity Apprentice.” She threatened Trump with going public in 2011 and was back in 2015 to shake down the Trump organization for money. Through the years, Daniels has changed her story multiple times, including on the witness stand in the Manhattan trial.

She signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) worth $130,000 in 2018 which Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid. The Trump legal expenses to Cohen occurred in 2017. The premise crime — the jury got to choose one — was that Trump stole the 2016 election, which I wrote about in the story I entitled, "The Space-Time Continuum You Must Live in to Believe NYC Trump Prosecutors."

Daniels sued Trump for defamation when he denied her story. She lost her case and was ordered to pay damages and attorney fees. She now owes Trump more than $600,000 and counting. She vowed before the trial that she would never pay him a dime.

Prosecutors trotted out the mattress actress to give chapter and verse of this alleged sexual encounter during the trial. Indeed, the writer and actor of porn films went into such detail that her testimony read like a script with scene, setting, and plot points. On the witness stand her story changed again. She alluded that the alleged sexual encounter was non-consensual, changing her story for maximum negative impact.

Trump's attorneys objected to Daniels’ testimony, but Judge Juan Merchan overruled them (again) and allowed it. Her beside-the-point testimony was intended to poison the jury against Trump and his accounting practices, which were on trial.

When defense attorney Susan Necheles asked Daniels if she was familiar with how the Trump organization accounted for her NDA payments, which we were assured was the purpose of the trial, she said, "No, not directly."

Necheles then asked, “You know nothing about what he does or does not know about the business records?”

“I know nothing about his business records,” Daniels responded. “No, why would I?”

The Trump attorney asked her if she knew what the case was about, which drew laughter in the courtroom.

For Melania to show up to witness this travesty of a trial may have been too much to ask.

Now, Daniels is offering Melania some "advice" and it boils down to "leave him."

The left would love that.

I've always written off Daniels’ 2006 allegations as likely true because billionaire + TV star + hooker = tryst. But now that I've looked deeper and followed this travesty, I don't believe her.

Melania Trump was born into the communist regime of Slovenia. As communism takes hold in America, I want to know her thoughts on what's happening in her adopted country. I'd like her to call it out. And I'd like to hear her talk about how her husband could help stop it.

The former president rightly says that this show trial was bigger than he or his presidency is and that it goes to the core of a free America.

And this is bigger than Melania. The communists, for that's what they are, are going to put her husband in jail. It's time for her to speak.

