The Man Sent to 'Get Trump'

Testimony is set to start on Monday in the Hush Trump bookkeeping trial and there's one name you'll want to remember. This name has been on the lips of Donald Trump and his supporters who know the hidden hand behind the bizarre and novel lawsuits meant to dirty up Trump before Election Day 2024. He's the man sent by the left to Get Trump.

Trump calls Matthew Colangelo one of "Biden's thugs." There's merit to this moniker.

“Colangelo is a radical left [prosecutor] from the DOJ who was put into the state working for Letitia James and was then put into the District Attorney’s office to run the trial against Trump," said an outraged Donald Trump recently.

In NASCAR terms, Colangelo is the crew chief juggling all incoming data points, planning pit stops and fuel, and deploying help where needed. His "Get Trump" team owner is the Obama and Biden wing of the Democrat Party.

Colangelo has been sent to puncture tires, spill grease on the track, and wreck Team Trump before Election Day. Vroom, vroom.

Colangelo's far-left credentials are first-rate. He worked for the Obama Administration under Tom Perez when "Perez was Obama's head of Civil Rights and worked for Perez when he was Obama's Labor Secretary," Mike Davis of the Article III project says of the radical lawyer.

"When Tom Perez went to be Obama's DNC head, Matthew Colangelo went into Obama's White House as a labor relations guy, and then [he] joined the New York Attorney General's Office," Davis says.

In 2019, Colangelo was with the New York Attorney General's Office when he acted as "senior counsel" to Get Trump over his foundation's operations, which they claimed were election-related. After that lawsuit, which resulted in $2 million in fines, Colangelo was detailed to work in Biden's Department of Justice as its acting associate attorney while Biden's picks were confirmed. While Colangelo was there, according to open source documents, he was involved in, or at least in the loop on, some of the Department of Justice's most controversial cases.

These included the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Colangelo's name comes up in communications discussing the Civil Rights Division's investigation into the "whipping" of illegal aliens by Border Patrol Horse Patrol members at the Del Rio Sector. There was no whipping of anyone, you'll recall.

He was in the email chain on complaints from the lawmakers and the ALCJ over breaking the so-called FACE Act after a series of fire bombings and other attacks on pregnancy resource centers after the Dobbs decision leak.

He was part of the DOJ coordination of responses to the 2020 election to flip the script and call any efforts to harden voting integrity, such as signature verification, an enemy of voting rights.

He was in the loop on the DOJ conflict with those who submitted reports on the Pennsylvania voting machine debacle.

And Colangelo was one of the midwives of the DOJ's creation of new crime victims. He helped oversee the creation of the "Environmental Crime Victims" victims assistance program.

Then, in 2022 Colangelo was detailed back to New York where he was named to help oversee the novel prosecution of a victimless fraud case regarding loans on Trump's properties. This was the Letitia James case in which weird Judge Engoron found Trump guilty before the trial and then went along with a half-billion-dollar fine.

After that was put on hold for the moment, while waiting for the immunity hearing at the Supreme Court, Colangelo hopscotched over to join DA Alvin Bragg's once-abandoned effort to Get Trump. This is the Hush Trump bookkeeping trial. They allege the intention was to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. Hillary won by a nearly two-to-one margin in New York.

One of the attorneys running Bragg's office, Mark Pomerantz, quit in protest when previous DA Cy Vance declined to prosecute this strange case. Pomerantz is back at work after writing a book published by Simon and Schuster about how he would Get Trump. He's in charge of Bragg's office.

“You have Mark Pomerantz, Trump fumed recently. "He was Hillary Clinton’s lawyer or Democratic National Committee’s lawyer [and] he walked in and took over the District Attorney’s office – nobody’s ever seen anything like that – to prosecute Trump..."

The Get Trump efforts are in full flow.

Jury selection took an astonishingly short—atom splitting— four days in this fraught case in this Democrat stronghold. To make jury selection quicker, Judge Merchan required lawyers to use their peremptory juror challenges only after interviews with smaller tranches of jurors instead of the larger universe of jurors, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy noted.

Davis told Newsmax that the trial is as one-sided as you can imagine, accusing Judge Merchan of "conducting a clearly rigged jury selection process and ensuring President Trump will not receive a fair trial by allowing left-wing activists to be seated on his jury." He predicted that "There is little doubt this biased New York jury will absolutely find Trump guilty for these non-felonies, and partisan operative Judge Merchan will convict him."

And as Rummy used to say, "Personnel is policy."

"Democrat prosecutors Alvin Bragg, and Matthew Colangelo who came from the Biden Justice Department, and this Democrat Judge Juan Merchan who donated to Biden, whose daughter is making a lot of money. [She] has raised $100 million off of her father's unprecedented criminal trial of Trump," Davis said.

And the most important feature of the trial Davis says is that "they don't care if this is reversed after November 5, 2024." "Their sole goal," he said, "is to get a criminal conviction to call Trump a felon before November 5, 2024, and maybe even put him in prison because they are trying to interfere in the 2024 election." He said it's real simple. "They're trying to break this process so Trump can't win the election."

And that's the objective. Whether it's an MSNBC host openly wondering if Biden's DOJ could just offer to drop the charges if Trump promises not to run for president, or far-left Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal openly admitting that these cases would have never been brought had Trump just been prevented from running for president, the election interference objective couldn't be more clear: Get Trump and keep him out of our White House.

🚨 Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal ADMITS Democrats wouldn't have put President Trump on trial "had the Senate actually gone through with the impeachment" (and barred him from running again).



WITCH HUNT!

Team Obama/Biden wants to wreck Team Trump.

And there is no one in power willing to wave the caution flag.

The media have called this case a "hush money" case, but one of our crafty commenters called it the Hush Trump case. Touche'. When a judge shuts up the defendant but not the other trial participants you can't help but wonder if the fix is in. Where else will you read that in this censorious media world we're living in?

