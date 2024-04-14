Holy Hoo Ha: Women Track and Field Stars Will Wear REVEALING Swim Suits in the Olympics

Victoria Taft | 9:26 AM on April 14, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Nike has done it again. It is in the news for all the wrong reasons. 

Nike has made some pretty woke and dumb decisions through the years. It resigned has-been Colin Kaepernick, not for athletic prowess but for his anti-police zealotry and racial bigotry. Meanwhile, Nike cut Tiger Woods, the aging GOAT who sent the golf brand hyper-nova. If you doubt those examples above, then just look at any iteration of the University of Oregon fluorescent yellow uniforms. Make sure you have eye protection. 

Advertisement

Now this. 

Nike won the gig to create the athletic uniforms for the U.S. Olympic track and field team this year. 


Janett Nichol, vice president of apparel innovation at Nike, told CBS Sports that they submitted all the data and "athlete insights" and used that "algorithm" to come up with...a revealing swimsuit. Nichol swears that the outfits "perform at the highest level" and that real live athletes tried them on and everything. I think Nike needs to tweak their artificial intelligence or whatever they used in the creation of these duds.

In track, men get to wear clothes and women are wearing what "the algorithm" came up with. 

As one person noted about this year's uniform, "I hope [U.S. Olympics officials] is paying for the bikini waxes." Yes, well.

This weekend Nike revealed the unis in the City of Light—and HOLY HOO HA!


Nike was, as you know, originally a shoe brand. Indeed, more care has been taken with the shoes the athletes are wearing than the uniforms. It appears the shoes cover their feet better than the clothes cover their bodies. 

Advertisement

"For our sprinters and our track athletes, they need something that is stable and that they can control, but they want all that energy back on the track,"  Elliott Heath, Nike's global running footwear product manager, enthusiastically told CBS

"This comes to life in a dual-chamber pod system that helps create stability as well as capture that force and return it to the athlete...that's what makes Air Zoom different than the other types of Air from Nike is that you're able to put high pressures and really shape that bag to design around it and deliver the performance that athletes need," Heath said. 

There's no such dual-chamber pod system of anything in the Nike Swimsuit Edition, not even on the men's uniform, where one might think it belonged. 

As retired athlete Lauren Fleshman and others wondered: If these were designed for excellence then why aren't the men wearing these get-ups? “Professional athletes should be able to compete without dedicating brain space to constant pube vigilance or the mental gymnastics of having every vulnerable piece of your body on display,” she said in Instagram post (above).

Women’s kits should be in service to performance, mentally and physically. If this outfit was truly beneficial to physical performance, men would wear it. This is not an elite athletic kit for track and field. This is a costume born of patriarchal forces that are no longer welcome or needed to get eyes on women’s sports.
Advertisement

As any artist, designer, or even prosecutor can tell you, it's easier to take something apart than to create it. We appreciate the point, but this costume is almost impossible for even the finest, perfectly proportioned, and well tuned athlete to pull off. 

As long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall commented, "Wait, my hoo haa is gonna be out." 

She's right. Nike might want to re-train the "algorithm" to include "no hoo ha."



Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: FASHION OLYMPICS WOKE

Recommended

HOLY CRAP: Joe Biden Approved Iran's Assault on Israel 'Within Certain Limits' Matt Margolis
Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments on Thursday That Could Overturn Convictions of Hundreds of J6 Rioters Rick Moran
Here's How We Know the U.S. Military Is VERY Worried About WWIII After Iran's Attack on Israel Victoria Taft
Dexter Reed Has Made His Last Bad Decision Jack Dunphy
Another Whistleblower Is Ready to Expose Fani Willis’ Corruption Matt Margolis
You're Not Going to Believe How Much Biden's Student Loan Bribe Will Cost Taxpayers Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Florida Man Friday: Dad Dishes Out Some Rough Justice at Disney World
Why Doesn’t Tucker Interview the Many Christians Enduring REAL Persecution?
WATCH: Alleged CIA Agent Brags About Persecuting Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson
Advertisement