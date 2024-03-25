You Didn't Think This Squatter Situation Just Appeared Out of Nowhere, Did You?

Private property isn't so private anymore. When normal Americans weren't looking, squatters became cult heroes. The left has been cultivating squatters' rights for years. Woke cities are giving them legal backup by consolidating COVID-19-era no-eviction rules into free housing for months or years. People seeking their piece of the American Dream are now the stars of the left's dystopian horror show.

The property takeovers are all over the country in the nation's woke cities. The stories are legion.

"The homeowner wouldn't talk with us on camera for fear of retaliation from those living on the property. When he asked them to leave they beat him up sending him to the hospital," a Portland, Ore., TV reporter explained in 2022 after squatters took over a man's home while he was away. "He hasn't been back since but still pays $1,500 a month for the mortgage."

A Portland man complained that he left town to take care of his ailing mother only to discover someone had squatted in his apartment and turned it into a drug den.

A New York woman attempted to get the squatters out of her childhood home, but she was arrested for unlawful eviction because in that state squatters seem to have more rights than she does. Now she believes the Queens authorities will not act before 30 days is up and that means the squatters will be considered official tenants. The frightened neighbors say they believe the squatters started renovating the home. The owner believes the squatters will succeed in "stealing my home."

In Atlanta, a man trying to build affordable housing on a nine-acre lot has 30 squatters on his property. He allowed four people to live on it and take care of it while he was away, but when he came back from California, he found dozens of squatters on his property, many of them Antifa holdovers from the "Stop Cop City" protests. Now, the homeowner can't evict them because COVID-era moratorium on evictions is still in effect.

As Catherine reports, squatters have taken over 1,200 Atlanta properties. Some are so brazen that they've opened up strip clubs inside.

A Seattle area man is attempting to get rid of a man known as a "serial squatter" out of his $2 million property and is attempting to shame him out. He hopes the tactic works before he has to spend more time and thousands more dollars on court costs and lawyers. The squatter owes him tens of thousands of dollars in back rent.

You've undoubtedly seen this guy, one of Joe Biden's invading army of illegal aliens, who's now encouraging squatting by telling la gente to invade houses and take them over. "We can invade a house in the U.S. What do you think of this new law?"

This illegal alien is going viral by telling illegal immigrants how to "invade" homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws

When did all of this start?

The left has been mining this "occupy" vein for quite some time. The idea behind it is that those mean old white colonists took other peoples' property and exploited it, so now a new set of white colonists are taking over people's private property because they're more noble. The upshot is that they envy someone else's property but are too lazy to work and buy it for themselves, so they just take it. This is supposedly striking a blow against gentrification. Others call it stealing.

The proof of concept is found in Occupy and "Occupation Zone" extortion scams.

Occupy, the left's recruitment program for future Antifa/anarchist actions, popularized the takeover of other people's property.

Occupy Wall Street in 2011 drew leftist activists from all over the globe to pitch tents and learn at the feet of Lisa Fithian how to organize, monkey wrench, destroy, and frame a narrative. Not to be outdone, Portland activists mirrored the movement, took over two downtown Portland parks, and presided over a disgusting campsite filled with overflowing toilets, drug dealers, anti-Semitic activists, and local union paymasters "supporting" the event. The city and the mayor allowed them to take over the parks, and at least one city council member joined them in protest marches. Got to stick it to the 1%, you know.

From this Portland organization came a subgroup whose objective was to "occupy" peoples' homes that they felt were ripe for the taking.

Eventually, they began taking over parts of the city and calling them occupation zones.

In 2012, during the Occupy Portland craze, a woman found a group of squatters in her home. The homeowner, who was having money problems and thought she might lose the property, received an "eviction notice" and thought she had been foreclosed on.

Later, she realized it was probably the squatters who sent her the notice.

When the squatters were gone, police (who used to help expel squatters) found that the squatters had changed the locks and left behind "anarchist materials inside, including the addresses of vacant homes as well as information on how to pick locks. And some of the squatters were repeat offenders."

In 2018, Occupy ICE people set up another disgusting campsite outside Portland's Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation where they would routinely set off munitions, start fires, and block streets.

Protestors starting to get harassed by passersby-but also say tremendous support

And then in 2020, some of the same activists drove to Seattle and joined with their comrades to start the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest which was later changed to CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. CHAZ boasted its own warlord, rapper, and gun dealer. Like Occupy before it, CHAZ was the scene of sexual assaults and drug dealings. It was also the scene of shootings and murders. It was the Summer of Love.

And now that the practice of squatting in an evil white person's home from capitalistic ill-gotten gains has become more normalized. Activists have always had an antipathy for landlords and the laws in these woke cities reflect that, but the COVID-era decisions consolidated those tenants' gains by outlawing evictions. Yes, even if the renter doesn't pay.

Some squatters demand money to move out incentivizing other would-be squatters.

And so here we are.

The cops are loathe to get rid of squatters. The law gives them rights. The evil homeowner is stuck with paying for a home they can't live in or rent out.

Companies have now popped up in these places to wrest homes away from squatters.

One such operator in California out-squats the squatters. He successfully booted out squatters who had taken over his mother's home. He got the lease to be on the property, moved in, and told the squatters to move their stuff or he'd give it away. He turned the tables and told them to go to court to prove they had the right to be on the property.

We'll bet there will be arrests eventually. No silly, not of the squatters but of the companies effective in getting rid of them.

First, it was the Second Amendment, then it was the First Amendment, and now it's private property rights.

You probably doubted that things could get worse. And then you read this story and it removed all doubt. But now is not the time to cower. Now is the time to fight back and the way to do that is to tell the truth.

