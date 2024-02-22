The Illegal Immigration Invasion Isn't Due to 'Incompetence.' It's the Plan.

It's not like the people paying millions of illegal aliens to come to the U.S. for some social experiment don't know that what they're doing is national suicide; it's that they don't care that it's national suicide. That's a feature, not a bug.

Advertisement

They don't like the colonial power that the U.S. was way back when, and this is the payback. They know only what their woke teachers cribbed from Howard Zinn, and now they're "making a difference!" by ruining their own country because it deserves to be a Third World hell-hole.

You can't have complete strangers from entirely different cultures come to the United States in numbers that eclipse the populations of 36 states and expect unity and kumbaya. No, what you'll get is a new caste system. What you'll get are no-go zones featuring Muslim men raping "infidel" women on New Year's, more "honor" killings, and a complete disruption again in undereducated American men chasing fewer jobs for less money.

Parents will worry, if they don't already, about their kids going to the same school as kids who cannot read and write in their own language much less English, and knowing that their child's advancement will go at the speed of the slowest kid. More kids means less spending per pupil. Where are all those teachers' union swells crying about smaller classroom sizes? Oh, that's right. They got their COVID raises and are keeping calm until it's time for the next contract negotiation.

The NGOs and government adjacent activists are being given money by the feds and the U.N. to pay these chaos tourists $372 million of mostly our money with an eye toward increasing that amount in 2024. Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies says these payments are made by credit cards, vouchers, and envelopes of cold cash to people who just days before were counting their money in rubles or yuan.

Advertisement

These people are given free health care, housing, and rent support, depending on their background and gender. It's all part of the plan. And you? You're not. You, my friend, are collateral damage.

"If you build it they will come," goes the "Field of Dreams" quote. And if you pay them they will come, too.

The notion of "If you build it, they will come" has rung true with the border crisis. The opening of the migrant resource center coincided with a dramatic increase in daily numbers of migrants entering San Diego County.



The allure of free healthcare, legal defense, and various… — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) February 22, 2024

Since Texas has cut off a major conduit for illegal immigration, much of the flow has been diverted by the cartels and NGOs to California's San Diego County. El Cajon's Mayor Bill Wells attributes a lot of the illegal immigration flooding his city to the incompetence of government. It's not. It's the plan.

Today's closure of the Migrant Resource Center by South Bay Services serves as a stark reminder of the incompetence displayed by the County, State, and Federal Governments in addressing the border crisis.



In less than five months, $6 million of county tax dollars was… pic.twitter.com/crXx2GP9g6 — Bill Wells (@MayorBillWells) February 22, 2024

Advertisement

This is what happens when you put your entire government into the service of an international cabal of despots at the United Nations and sit back and watch, as Joe Biden has done.

What does Joe Biden have to worry about? These masses won't come to Rehoboth Beach and change his life. He couldn't care less.

See my interview with Bensman a while back for the Adult in the Room Podcast if you need more insight into what this illegal immigration is doing to America's border. If you prefer Rumble because you like free speech you can find that link here.