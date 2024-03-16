The Reason Why Diva Don Lemon Didn't Get His Show on X Is ... Wow

Victoria Taft | 3:31 PM on March 16, 2024
Townhall Media

Van Halen only wanted green M&Ms; Mariah Carey demanded a chewing gum valet; J-Lo demanded a newly painted white dressing room; Justin Timberlake demanded door knob cleaners; and then there's Don Lemon. 

Advertisement

The deposed CNN show host was trying to make his big comeback ala Tucker Carlson with his own show on the X social media platform. His first big "get" was Elon Musk, an interview that was supposed to air in his debut show next week, but will air on YouTube instead. 

But then Lemon opened his mouth and removed all doubt. Hubris oozed out. 

Don asked questions in an attempt to portray Musk as a druggie, white supremacist, and lackey for Donald Trump. It didn't work out well.

Lemon went on his old network to debut parts of his interview and ended up pooping on the hand that was trying to feed him on The View. He whined that Musk "fired" him from X. Musk says Lemon can still post his show on X and receive ad revenue. But that means that Lemon won't get the reported list of perks he supposedly demanded from Musk.

The New York Post reports that Lemon and X had not agreed yet on a contract and when you see his demands you might imagine why. 

Advertisement

The list included: 

  • A free Tesla Cybertruck
  • $5 million signing bonus
  • $8 million yearly salary
  • Equity stake in X
  • Editorial Control over X news content
  • $10-15 million ad budget per year

You know what they say: "Shoot for the Moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." We'll bet Lemon has that on a sign in his house somewhere. 

Thing is, the guy who's trying to make it Mars wasn't going for it. Talk about not reading the room. 

Musk wrote that the Veruca Salt-acting Lemon was just trying to do his CNN show on X and that wouldn't work because "CNN is dying."

In a series of posts, Musk outlined his issues but left the door open for Lemon.

X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.

Advertisement

Lemon responded by complaining to the magpies on The View and issuing this statement:

It appears that his dedication to creating a global forum where every question can be posed and every idea shared does not extend to answering inquiries from individuals such as myself.

Lemon's spokesman told the Post that "there is nothing in your list of demands that you claim Don made of X that is true. Literally nothing.” 

PJ Media tells you the truth about this every day. But we also know that the commies may censor us for telling you the truth. Fight back. Save America. Become a VIP Member now. By becoming a VIP member, you'll directly support our journalism and commentary and help us fight the censors.

Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: CNN

Recommended

WATCH: Biden Wanders Aimlessly in Rain, Karen Handlers Shoo Away Press Ben Bartee
Fisman's Fraud David Solway
What Was the CIA Doing at the January 6 Riot? Victoria Taft
How Many Ethical Rules Did Fani Willis Break and Still Keep Her Job? The List Is Long Victoria Taft
Even More Dirt on the Bidens Dredged Up Grayson Bakich
Okay, So Now Marriage is Racist Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Kamala Factor in 2024
WATCH: Biden Wanders Aimlessly in Rain, Karen Handlers Shoo Away Press
What Was the CIA Doing at the January 6 Riot?
Advertisement