The Reason Why Diva Don Lemon Didn't Get His Show on X Is ... Wow

Van Halen only wanted green M&Ms; Mariah Carey demanded a chewing gum valet; J-Lo demanded a newly painted white dressing room; Justin Timberlake demanded door knob cleaners; and then there's Don Lemon.

The deposed CNN show host was trying to make his big comeback ala Tucker Carlson with his own show on the X social media platform. His first big "get" was Elon Musk, an interview that was supposed to air in his debut show next week, but will air on YouTube instead.

But then Lemon opened his mouth and removed all doubt. Hubris oozed out.

Don asked questions in an attempt to portray Musk as a druggie, white supremacist, and lackey for Donald Trump. It didn't work out well.

Don Lemon Questions Elon Musk About Meeting Trump: ‘Did He Ask You for Money?’



MUSK: "I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by. That's it."



LEMON: "Are you going to loan him money to help pay his legal bills?"



MUSK: “I’m not paying his legal bills in… pic.twitter.com/IiJTfegguV — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 14, 2024

Lemon went on his old network to debut parts of his interview and ended up pooping on the hand that was trying to feed him on The View. He whined that Musk "fired" him from X. Musk says Lemon can still post his show on X and receive ad revenue. But that means that Lemon won't get the reported list of perks he supposedly demanded from Musk.

The New York Post reports that Lemon and X had not agreed yet on a contract and when you see his demands you might imagine why.

The list included:

A free Tesla Cybertruck

$5 million signing bonus

$8 million yearly salary

Equity stake in X

Editorial Control over X news content

$10-15 million ad budget per year

You know what they say: "Shoot for the Moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars." We'll bet Lemon has that on a sign in his house somewhere.

Thing is, the guy who's trying to make it Mars wasn't going for it. Talk about not reading the room.

Musk wrote that the Veruca Salt-acting Lemon was just trying to do his CNN show on X and that wouldn't work because "CNN is dying."

In a series of posts, Musk outlined his issues but left the door open for Lemon.

X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show. His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity.All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.

Lemon responded by complaining to the magpies on The View and issuing this statement:

It appears that his dedication to creating a global forum where every question can be posed and every idea shared does not extend to answering inquiries from individuals such as myself.

Lemon's spokesman told the Post that "there is nothing in your list of demands that you claim Don made of X that is true. Literally nothing.”