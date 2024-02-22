West Coast, Messed Coast™: It's Gavin's Border Invasion Now

A good week to you, West Coast, Messed Coast™ dear readers, where California, Oregon, and Washington's governors are probably reverse-engineering the way New York's attorney general was able to shutter a business she didn't like with a never-used civil procedure.

They've likely ordered their minions to go through the file of "never-used laws" to use to confiscate some rich guy's buildings. After all, socialists have to find someplace to put all those military-aged Chinese men coming over the border in San Diego County in the TikTok-guided invasion.

Gavin's invasion

This week on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, as Joe Biden visited BelAir to rake in campaign donations, the lovely little burg of Jacumba (hey, Fox News, it's pronounced hah-KUM-bah, not ha-KOOM-buh) in East San Diego County, was being overwhelmed. Thousands of freedom loving invasion-level chaos tourists are pouring over the border and expecting a handout from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

While Texas puts up concertina wire and shipping containers to stop the flow of humanity, Democrat NGOs are handing out Welcome Wagon gift baskets. Maybe Oakland has room for them with everyone leaving or hiding because of Newsom's out-of-control crime.

The illegal immigrants go to Jacumba and wait for the Border Patrol, which will give them a ride to process them and never see them again.

NEW: Live in Jacumba, CA this AM, where there has been an explosion in Chinese crossing illegally.

CBP sources tell FOX 20,000+ Chinese have been encountered just since October 1st.

That’s up more than 4,000% over all of fiscal year 2021, when only 450 Chinese were encountered. pic.twitter.com/trBAr3lfFj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 19, 2024

Fox News's Bill Melugin says there's been an "explosion" in Chinese illegals crossing the border with at least 20,000 since October.

The New York Post reports that Chinese men pay $35,000 to "coyotes" who likely work with cartels who bring them to the border. In 2021, 342 Chinese men were caught trying to illegally enter the country. By 2023, that number had increased to 37,000 who were caught. Who knows how many weren't?

I've noticed reporters asking these border crossers if they're coming to the U.S. to work. Instead of asking leading questions, reporters, how about you ask them why they came and allow them to fill in the blanks?

Running out of other people's money

Newsom has spent the state into a $73 billion hole. The state's budget deficit (remember, states can't print money and are required to balance budgets) has gone up by another $15 billion from what Newsom previously announced and will grow worse, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO).

Newsom's LAO says the declining revenues could be helped by raising taxes and cutting spending. The Wall Street Journal reports Newsom hoping that Silicon Valley gains will help close the budget deficit but it won't close the entire gap. Indeed, "perhaps this is due in part to the underperformance of the overall state economy," the Journal opines.

But one can't help but do a little compare and contrast exercise. "California’s unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in December from 4.1% a year earlier, while the number of employed workers declined by 108,200. The U.S. jobless rate is 3.7%, and Florida’s is 3%. Sorry, Gov. Newsom," writes the WSJ.

DoorDashed

Seattle hopes to spend and tax its way into a fiscal disaster. It's taking a page from California's disastrous experiment which nearly killed the state's independent contractor gig economy.

The website CenterSquare reports that following a change in the law on January 13 to transfer much of the cost of operating a gig business to apps like DoorDash, independent contractors are having a tough time paying their bills.

The App-Based Worker Minimum Payment Ordinance requires network companies to pay the greater of a minimum per-minute amount of 44 cents and a minimum per-mile amount of 74 cents or a minimum per-offer amount of $5.

And therein lies the problem. It's too expensive for most to order DoorDash anymore.

"Heather Nielson, an app-based delivery driver based in Seattle, told The Center Square that the number of orders through services like Doordash and UberEats have dropped considerably since the laws were enacted in January. Companies like Doordash have implemented regulatory response fees in response to the new laws, causing orders to jump considerably in costs. “You can be out there for eight to 12 hours a day waiting for an order to come in and you might get two orders in the day,” Nielson said.

Gee, who coulda seen that coming?

Watchlist

A voter integrity group is added to a "watchlist" by Washington State government apparatchiks for having the temerity to ask people if they're legally registered to vote. A state email that's just surfaced shows the true believers are considering labeling the effort "intimidation" and "misinformation."

Washington Voter Research Project founder Glen Morgan of @wethegoverned was requested to be added to a #WATCHLIST by @SecStateWA for @LogicallyAI (who had already been monitoring them) - for VERIFYING CITIZENSHIP AS A MATTER OF VOTER REGISTRATION ELIGIBILITY... pic.twitter.com/A7y6vXwBQX — Outrage PNW (@OutragePNW) February 22, 2024

Sound familiar?

Jews need not buy here

This Seattle business makes it easy to learn who is and isn’t welcome as a customer. Fellow Jews, take note. pic.twitter.com/g2Doz4okF7 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 21, 2024

Oregon in darkness

Oregon is on the way to a permanent move to one time zone all year long. But instead of forever staying in Daylight Saving Time, the Democrats have opted to stay in the dark and will adopt Standard Time.





For the record, most of Oregon consists of ranchers and farmers, so you know who holds the clout in Salem.

Oregon crossdressers

Kevin Dahlgren reports that homeless men are being given women's clothes to wear by homeless advocates. It's so cold that they put them on.

“They give us clothes from the wrong gender”. A homeless man said outreach workers lately have been repeatedly handing him and other homeless males women’s clothes to wear. With the weather being freezing he and others have reluctantly accepted them and wear pic.twitter.com/iTiL2vmfqK — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) February 21, 2024

Thanks to those who sent my family's new baby well wishes. She's a 7-pound, 4-ounce girl and is a perfect nugget.

Let's clean up the West Coast, Messed Coast™ for little ones like her.

Until next time, never forget the essential question: Cui bono? And then act accordingly.