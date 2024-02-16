West Coast, Messed Coast™: TikTok Invasion Edition

Good day, West Coast, Messed Coast™ chaos tourists and voyeurs. And what a chaotic week it has been. TikTok is leading an invasion of California. Gavin Newsom continues his callow, thin-skinned, gun-grabbing ways. Antisemitic chants are turning up in Washington schools. Oregon pushes a bill to codify porn in the classroom. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has come up with a plan to kill whatever's left of the California service industry. And take cover! Another "atmospheric river" will hit the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

Advertisement

Lots to talk about. It's go time!

Invasion

Hordes of military-aged Chinese men are slipping over our Southern Border and into a gap in east San Diego County. They've been directed there by "influencers" on the CCP-blessed TikTok app, who, when they're not trying to convince American kids that they're the opposite gender, are showing Chinese nationals how to break into the United States of America.

🇺🇸TIKTOK SMUGGLERS AT U.S BORDER



“On TikTok, a social media platform created in China, there were posts with step-by-step instructions for hiring smugglers and detailed directions.”



Source: 60 Minutes https://t.co/tnxx20vuHS pic.twitter.com/LXIZZrBog2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 5, 2024

CBS show "60 Minutes" committed an act of journalism and told its woke geriatric audience that "the migrants knew about the hole because of TikTok." Videos on TikTok "featured step-by-step instructions for hiring smugglers and detailed directions to the border gap," according to 60-Minutes.

Chinese illegal aliens are the "fastest growing group" crossing the border; fifty times the numbers seen two years ago.

China's COVID-19 was used as a biological warfare weapon against the rest of the (mostly Western) world, in the opinion of Naomi Wolf, who has studied the issue. Why wouldn't President Xi send an invading army into our country?

Advertisement

And what's the end game of Joe Biden's open borders? As Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret, CIA special operator, and Washington State congressional candidate told me on my Adult in the Room Podcast, it comes down to flooding the zone with people to reapportion congressional districts.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Newsom: Hey everyone, look over there

While Gavin Newsom offering free abortions and sex changes to the Chinese invading army, he pointed across the country to Kansas City where some punk a** nutters shot into the crowd of people gathered to celebrate the hometown Super Bowl winners. Newsom reiterated that Americans don't need guns.

"People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment... This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed officers."



We cannot accept the status quo.



We need to pass a Constitutional Amendment to prevent gun violence nationwide. pic.twitter.com/71BckAeKbM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 14, 2024

Americans don't like drunk drivers, either, but you don't see Newsom calling for a wholesale confiscation of our cars, do you?

Hey kids! Find Palestine on a map

A Seattle area school has been teaching students how to do antisemitic protest chants.

Advertisement

The Jewish News Service reports that Melvin G Syre Elementary in Shoreline, Wash., taught it students starting in the first grade to chant, “Free Palestine” and “From the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea,” and instructed them to hold mock anti-Israel protests."

Poison the minds early and often.

More porn, please

KGW News in Oregon reports that Democrats, when they're not trying to block candidates from the ballot, are trying to keep gay porn in the school libraries. They claim "a new bill, Senate Bill 1583, aims to push back against book bans by prohibiting discrimination." That's another way of saying no one can remove a gay how-to porn books from the hands of young-uns at the school library. Lo-fo voters might fall for it.





Let's kill the rest of the jobs!

Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland has a great idea to kill off the rest of the jobs in her state. And if you elect her to Dianne Feinstein's seat in the U.S. Senate she'll get it done!

During the first candidates' debate with professional liar Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, whose children are convinced the "earth is on fire and we're all going to die," and Lee, the proud Oaklander (see last week's WCMC report), proposed a $50 minimum wage in California. VodkaPundit mused about it this week.

It's going to rain

Advertisement

The weather geeks who are all in on global warming have begun renaming things to make them sound new and different. SoCal will experience another "atmospheric river" next week. That means it will rain, rain hard, and there will be nowhere for the rain to go because there's no drainage. There likely will be flooding. It happens during many El Niño years.

Don't drive through it, 'kay?

Wow look at the flooding in San Diego! pic.twitter.com/DUrTQit1c4 — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) January 25, 2024

We'll have a new baby in our lives by the time you read this piece. Please pray for the well-being of this little girl and her parents as she comes into the world. May she be salt and light. Until next time — buy guns and ammo.