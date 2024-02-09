West Coast, Messed Coast™: Governor Bystander Watches as Crime Drives Out 'Always Open' Denny's

Greetings, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers. I'm pairing a nice Stump Town Hair Bender coffee brew with Cheez-Its and Tums to fuel this week's edition, where we discover once again that on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, voters like living the very definition of insanity. They're discovering in real time that no amount of voting for the same people over and over is turning the place more sane.

Advertisement

Insanity Alert

Take Governor Gavin Newsom. Please. The governor has just discovered that Oakland, Calif., is getting mucho bad press for becoming a worse hellhole than it used to be in the 1960s and '70s. Joe Biden's performance Thursday night to talk about stealing government documents but forgetting who and where he is has buoyed Newsom's fantasies of taking Air Force One to Davos. But he can't paper over the rampant crime that he's allowed to flourish since becoming governor. Even the always-open Denny's Restaurant is closing up shop and getting out of Oakland, 54 years after it opened.

Said Governor Bystander: "I'm shocked, shocked! to discover there's crime in Oakland. How did this happen overnight?" Kidding. He actually said much worse. "That's unacceptable...vehicle theft, vehicle break-ins... Retailers that have their windows smashed over and over again, that’s unacceptable. I don’t like the headlines, Denny’s leaving, In-n-Out leaving."

Related: Clueless Gavin Newsom Watches a Guy Steal in Front of His Face and Still Can't Connect the Dots

Governor Bystander is always the last to know. Last week, he was shocked to learn that retail thieves openly steal while he still has to pay for stuff at Target.

He's demanding criminals stop criminaling. To help, he is sending a squad of lawyers to prosecute the evildoers because the Oakland DA won't. A contingent from the California National Guard is being sent to look mean, and the California Highway Patrol has plussed up its presence to arrest criminals for at least a week.

Advertisement

Watch for incoming lawsuits.

2 + 2 = 5

See if you can spot a pattern from these Washington State headlines.

Proposed bill would allow 3% property tax increases

Washington car insurance rates expected to increase around 20% this year

car insurance rates expected to increase around 20% this year As enrollment drops [by 50,000], school closures loom for more Washington communities

Washington leads nation in need-based aid, still struggles to retain students

leads nation in need-based aid, still struggles to retain students Washington State Paid Illegal Aliens to Stay. No Wonder They're Flipping Us Off

Washington State Is Getting Free Covid Test Vending Machines

Is Getting Free Covid Test Vending Machines Federal Way gun shop and former owner settles for millions over banned ammo sales

Washington [vehicle] tire ban secretly added into bill

Juvenile crime in Pierce & King counties seeing alarming trends in stolen cars, robberies

Beloved Capitol Hill restaurant to shut its doors after 35 years

Related: Washington State Paid Illegal Aliens to Stay. No Wonder They're Flipping Us Off.

Allow me to translate. Taxes go up to pay for free stuff for others, criminals aren't punished, freedoms go down with mandates and bans, and those who can, flee.

Newsmax host and radio guy Chris Plante coined this Democrat Truth:

Democrats don't care what you do as long as it's mandatory. What they don't want to make mandatory, they want to ban.

This is a stickup

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is hoping to sue enough gun and ammo retailers before the U.S. Supreme Court b-slaps him for his state's unconstitutional ban (see story above) on magazines that carry more than ten rounds of ammo. A federal judge has declared the ban unconstitutional, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled otherwise. An appeal to get a full 9th Circuit Court hearing is pending.

Advertisement

Washington state's latest anti-Second Amendment victim is a Federal Way, Wash., retailer who's just been forced into signing an agreement to give the state $3 million for selling magazines that carry more than ten rounds in defiance of state law. Ferguson wrote, “Federal Way Discount Guns chose to violate a critical law aimed at combating mass shootings. Washington businesses are following the law and stopped selling high-capacity magazines."

She asked for it

Our story this week about a woman who got Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to finally apologize for his mismanagement of the Summer of Love riots garnered zero sympathy from PJ Media readers. No hate, just fact.

Susan Griffin told her story of living in downtown Portland—ground zero—during the riots. She reported how traumatized she became when night after night there were munitions exploded near her apartment, fires were set, and there was incessant ballyhooing and screeching by BLM and Antifa. She saw people die from drug overdoses near her door, there was disgusting stuff on the street, and she still lives in fear of being mugged or worse.

Related: A Distraught Portlander Gets the Mayor to Finally Apologize for 'Summer of Love' Riots

PJ Media commenters noticed one item on the woman's list that they found a problem with.

Commenter "Stickdude90" put his finger on the first sentence in her Twitter/X tirade: "I'm a registered Democrat living in downtown Portland, Oregon."

Advertisement



Tip of the week: buy guns and ammo.