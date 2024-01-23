New Poll Proves That American Elites Really Do Live in a Different World

A new poll uncovers not just a huge but a cavernous difference between the Ivy League elites and the rest of us. And we're not talking just about the differences between the private jet crowd and those of us on cattle car jetliners that fall apart in midair.

Advertisement

The elite of the elites believe that you deplorables have "too much freedom" and that America's never been better. And oh, by the way, you don't need a gas-powered car, gas range, or air conditioning. But please read on because this story gets even more gobsmacking.

Who are these people?

According to the poll commissioned by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, today's elites believe that you, the "smelly Walmart shoppers," "deplorables," and "bitter clingers," have too much freedom by a wide margin. More remarkably, a whopping 84% of this group believes Joe Biden is doing a bang-up job! They love his plan to ration energy and resources. Lawd.

The group, founded by Steve Forbes, Art Laffer, Steve Moore, and Phil Kerpen, who are part of American conservative cognoscenti, commissioned Rasmussen polling to find out what elites believe compared to normals.

The poll, subtly entitled "Them vs Us," breaks down the differences in opinion between all Americans, the elite 1%, and the Ivy League uber elites. And when it comes down to a bedrock American value, the one thing that got people to leave their families and hop on a rickety ship where they braved disease and scary swells over the Atlantic to get to America — personal freedom — these nitwits who probably hail from some of those founding families believe we have too much of it.

Advertisement

The pollster asked, "Does the United States provide too much individual freedom, too much government control, or is the balance about right?" The elites' answers should get them kicked out of polite society, over which they think they reign.

Fifty-seven percent of normal Americans believe the government wields too much control over our lives. While that's way too low, folks, let's just take a look at how our betters answered. Forty-seven percent of elites and 55% of Ivy League elites believe Americans have too much freedom.

The study finds that 20% of the normal people out in the hinterlands believe that the worst of the economic collapse and inflation is over and that things are getting a little bit better. But 74% of the elites think that the economy's just grand! Moreover, 88% of the Ivy League elites say that they are better off now than when Joe Biden took office.

Elites gonna elite.

Moore writes of their findings that "there really are Two Americas today." He says that on one side there are "cultural and over-educated snobs – the kind of people who religiously read the New York Times, drive EVs, wear Harvard or Yale sweaters, and have never even heard of NASCAR or eaten at Popeyes or ridden a John Deere tractor."

Advertisement

Moore says the two Americas of the past were a lie. National prosperity and the growth of the economy helped all Americans. But not this time.

He writes, "Nearly three-quarters of the elites surveyed, believe they are better off now financially than they were when Joe Biden entered the White House."

That's a stunning figure. Mandatory lockdowns, the "We may, if you behave, give you a Fourth of July this year" pronouncements by the man who campaigned for president from his basement, Joe Biden. The man who spent so much money, with the help of Congress, that inflation spiked increasing the cost of everything for the little people. That's us.

Related: Was the Censorship of Hunter Biden's Laptop Your Red-Pill Moment?

The authors of the study say that the elites have views that are wildly out of touch with most Americans. No kidding. They even think that the teachers' unions and not the parents should control the school curricula.

Who are these aliens anyway? Are they really Americans? No wonder Mark Levin calls these Ivy League institutions "Poison Ivies."

Joe Biden and his elite backers say they defend democracy. What they have done is exactly the opposite. Biden backs efforts to censor conservatives and is now intensifying them in time for the 2024 election. And here the conservatives sit, defunded, debanked, deplatformed, censored, and demoralized.

Advertisement

The depths of these mendacious efforts to deconstruct and destroy American society and Western civilization are nearly indescribable, but we at PJ Media tell you about them every single day. Supporting PJ Media at this crucial time is important to get back at these bastards.

Please become a VIP or VIP GOLD Member. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your VIP Membership. This gives you access to all our stories, even those behind our velvet rope. VIP Membership also allows you to comment on all stories. Or consider becoming a VIP GOLD member, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir.