West Coast, Messed Coast™ The Last Vestige of the 'Summer of Love' Is Flattened

Let's look into the big sack of goodies Santa brought to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ this year. Any Christmas miracles in there? Why yes, yes there are. This week, in the quiet aftermath of Christmas (read: while no one was looking), the last vestiges of Seattle's fiery but peaceful "Summer of Love" were finally scraped away like dried dog drool from the living room rug.

Bumper crop of noxious weeds

The "Black Lives Matter community garden," part of the Antifa and BLM takeover of Cal Anderson Park on Seattle's Capitol Hill, was scraped away and surrounded by a temporary fence. KOMO News reports that when activists tried to rip down the fence, they were pepper-sprayed by security personnel. Where was that chutzpah in 2020 anyway?

If you'll recall, the "collective" had a self-selected warlord, a rapper named Raz Simone, who doubled as a gun supplier for the CHAZ/CHOP "security guards."





The former CHAZ/CHOP zone, where the commies who claimed black lives mattered, saw the shootings of six people, two of whom died and all of whom were black.

City Journal reported:

As CHAZ’s experience demonstrates, when left-wing radicals shift from protest to governance, things fall apart. Ultimately, the problem of violence—and a dangerously naive understanding of policing—doomed the CHAZ. Over its 24-day history, the autonomous zone saw two gun homicides and four additional shooting victims. All the identified victims were black men—precisely the demographic for whom the CHAZ had claimed to offer protection.

It turns out that the BLM/Antifa garden grew a number of perennially bad actors, among them a bumper crop of drug dealers and their customers who crashed in lean-tos on the property. The Seattle Park and Rec Department cleared the camp 76 times. Every time they cleared it, this crop of noxious weeds came back.

You may remember the garden planted by the leftist militia members in 2020. The guy dancing around while digging the garden (below) "is violent criminal Travis Berge," who killed himself by throwing himself into a tank filled with chlorine at CHAZ/CHOP.

And now it's gone. The Seattle mayor is now planning to meet with "community leaders" to come up with another way to extract another civic bribe from the taxpayers to "honor" this collection of civic leaders.

'Dangerously naive understanding of policing'

As I reported after the verdict, a seven-man, five-woman jury in Tacoma, Wash., found three cops not guilty of playing a role in the death of Manuel Ellis, who died in police custody two and a half months before George Floyd died in similar circumstances in 2020.

I reported at PJ Media that locals desperately tried to elevate this trial to Floyd-like levels.

There was community drama with Benjamin Crump-like overtones. Pierce County settled a civil wrongful death lawsuit with the family for $4 million in 2022, which telegraphed a message to potential jurors and the black community that, of course, the officers must be guilty of something. Ellis was memorialized in a hand-painted mural at S. 11th St. and Martin Luther King Way, which featured his image and the words, "Justice for Manny." The mural became a gathering place for protesters.

The mayor, who previously called for the three innocent officers to be fired on the spot, called for another investigation of the officers (the fourth) shortly after the verdict.

Ellis lived in a sober living house. He broke curfew and scored a fatal dose of meth from a local dealer. He was in distress and attacked a police car. He was restrained and fought with two police officers. The Washington attorney general and the governor used the case as their personal cause célèbre and took over the prosecution, hoping for a Floyd-like result.

The jury in woke Tacoma saw through the politics and rightly decided that the state's top prosecutors hadn't overcome reasonable doubt — even with a lying witness they put on the stand.

Shigella-lella-ding-dong

A disgusting and virulent disease is spreading among the drug-addicted tent dwellers in Portland, Ore. The disease is called shigella, and it is passed around through direct contact with fecal matter.

Any observant individual can tell you that pooping on the streets is not just bad for the homeless poopers in Portland, Seattle, San Diego, LA, and San Francisco, but it's bad for the people who are forced to walk on the sidewalks and streets around them.

Who benefits from allowing these people to stay on the streets?

The government, which gets kickbacks from the feds to "house" people who don't want to go into a shelter with rules? NGOs that get contracts to "help" the "homeless," who are mostly drug-addicted people who come to take advantage of the ease with which they can get drugs?

Bring on the llamas

With that, it's time to hug those emotional support llamas walking around the Portland International Airport during the busy holidays.

Gavin Watch

The Spare—Gavin Newsom—who stands at the ready to say anything, pretend anything, and smile pretty when Joe Biden's wife finally decides Old Joe has shaken down enough oligarchs, has had an epiphany.

It's not born of scruples or ethics; Newsom has decided that trying to take Donald Trump off the ballot for the 2024 presidential election makes him look bad because the exercise is so damned dumb.

"There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our liberties and even to our democracy, but in California, we defeat candidates at the polls. Everything is a political distraction," he announced.

He believes almost none of that statement. The candidate at the tippy-top of the California one-party-rule political machine worked with Donald Trump on COVID and, I'll agree, some of the pandemic decisions were a "threat to our liberties and even our democracy." But eventually, Trump wised up, but not Newsom. Who's the threat to our liberties and democracy again?

